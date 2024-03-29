Archbishop John Adebayo Alagbala Osa-Oni, Vineyard Christian Ministries Inc., extends Easter Blessings to Nigeria

CLEMENT EMMANUEL

Archbishop John Adebayo Alagbala Osa-Oni, Founder of Vineyard Christian Ministries Inc., extends heartfelt blessings to the leadership and citizens of Nigeria during this Easter season.

In a deeply contemplative and spiritually profound message, Archbishop John Osa-Oni reflects on the profound significance of Easter, inviting all Nigerians to join in the commemoration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, the cornerstone of the Christian faith. With unwavering faith and reverence, he emphasizes the importance of this sacred season as a time of remembrance, rejoicing, and introspection on the incomparable sacrifice made by Jesus Christ for the redemption of humanity.

Addressing the question of whether Easter should be merely observed or joyously celebrated, the Archbishop passionately asserts the latter, drawing parallels between Easter and triumph in battle. “Easter is not merely a time for solemn observance,” he declares, “but a joyous celebration of victory and triumph over death itself. Just as victorious warriors do not mourn but celebrate their conquests, so too must we celebrate the ultimate victory of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.”

In a comprehensive exploration of the significance of Easter within the body of Christ, Archbishop Osa-Oni illuminates its multifaceted dimensions. From the commemoration of Jesus Christ’s resurrection as the ultimate triumph over sin and death to the celebration of His boundless love and sacrifice, every aspect of Easter carries profound spiritual weight for believers. With scholarly precision and spiritual insight, he elucidates how Easter empowers believers, offering hope, healing, redemption, and access to the boundless grace of God.

As a beacon of hope and spiritual guidance, Archbishop Osa-Oni shares a message of resilience and unity with Nigerians amidst the prevailing challenges facing the nation. “This season of Easter Celebration,” he assures, “serves as a poignant reminder that even in our darkest hours, there is always light on the other side of the tunnel. Let us stand together, unwavering in our faith and united in our resolve to overcome adversity.”

In a stirring conclusion, Archbishop Osa-Oni invokes a prophetic vision for Nigeria, proclaiming, “I prophesy that Nigeria shall rise to become a beacon of hope and prosperity among the nations of the world.”

As Nigeria embarks on its Easter journey, Archbishop Osa-Oni’s profound words serve as a guiding light, illuminating the path of faith, resilience, and hope for all.

