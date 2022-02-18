Archbishop designate Isaac Idahosa celebrates birthday with dignitaries ,fathers of faith

It is very true that human epoch is replete with great men and women in the various fields who defined and continue to defined their peculiar histories with the magnitude of their accomplishment. One of such individual is Archbishop Designate Isaac Idahosa the General Overseer of God First Ministries Int’l.

Apart from his remarkable legacies, he remains a blessing to humanity with a penchant for espousing an esteemed sense of transparency, accountability, integrity, probity, and also reaching out for those in need.

Christabel (Daughter) and Arch. Idahosa.

Archbishop Designate Isaac Idahosa recently had his birthday which was counted as one of the best of it’s kind. The occasion carries lots of influencial personalities present to celebrate with him.

He is elated and excited, thanking God for His faithfulness upon his life, family and Ministry. God has helped me to weather the storm during challenges. Clocking a new age on earth is a journey of His Grace, he said.

The celebration which took place at New Dawn Assembly, God First Ministries, Ajah Lagos. Fathers of Faith honoured and Grace his birthday occasion. The likes of Apostle Prof. Alexander Bamgbola, the Immediate Past Chairman Of Christian Association Of Nigeria (CAN) Lagos State, Former Chairman Of Pentecostal Fellowship Of Nigeria (PFN) Lagos State, who released words of blessing to him. Archbishop Rev John Osa- Oni, the National Vice President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) South West, in his prayers he said ” Nothing can cut you short! We decree and declare sound health, sound mind, you will see your children children. You will give your daughter in marriage, you will see her children, you will be alive to see her children getting married, you will see your son married. We declared them blessed in Jesus name.” Apostle Christian Philips, among other dignitaries across the globe.

Christebel Idahosa the daughter shows accolades in her statement while expressing her view ” Everyone has come up to celebrate Daddy, everyone has said my Daddy my Daddy, no he is my Daddy, I am sharing him with you, don’t let me take him from you o. Thank you for everything you have done and for the ones you are still doing. Thank you for training me in the right way. So many things would have made me go astray if not for the firm hand & spiritual training I received from you. I know you said you are proud of me but don’t worry i will make you more proud, I love you Daddy.” She said.

Archbishop Idahosa shows his appreciation on the outpouring of love from everyone that came to celebrate with him on his birthday. That the God of Heaven will bless you, will reward you. When you need one person, four will show up. I pray that God will increase your relevance and grant you more Grace to adhere and to fulfill your vision. The birthday is over but the relationship is not over.” Everyday is a plus.

