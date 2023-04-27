Champion Newspapers Limited
APWEN, She Engineer 30% Club launch/Awards held in Lagos

By Peter
L-r ...Vice President, Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).Engr Olaolu Ogunduyile; She Engineer 30% Club Programme Manager/ Former President (APWEN) Engr Felicia Dr. Agubata; Engr Anjorin Alaba; President. Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, Engr. Dr. Elizabeth Eterigho; Quality/Project Management, University of the West of Scotland, Dr. Evi Viza, during the Opening Ceremony of a 3 days Workshop on She Engineer 30% Club, theme ‘ Integration and implementation of Gender- Sensitive Policies in the Work Place organised by APWEN held at UNILAG on 26/4.2023 ... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r …President Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, Engr. Dr. Elizabeth Eterigho; Quality/Project Management, University of the West of Scotland, Dr. Evi Viza, MD/CEO Ikeja Electric, Mrs. Folake Soetan; General Manager ( ICT) Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Mrs. Funlola Akingbolagun; HOD Department of Chemical and Petroleum Engineering, University of Lagos, Dr Faith Uchenna Babalola; Managing Director and CEO of Heirs Oil & Gas, Osayande Igiehon.

L-r… She Engineer 30% Club Programme Manager/ Former President (APWEN) Engr Felicia Dr. Agubata; Moderator of the Panelists/ Former President of APWEN, Engr Nnoli Akpedeye; Group Manager, Marketing and Communications, Ibom Air, Mrs. Aniekan Essienette; President Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, Engr. Dr. Elizabeth Eterigho; Managing Director of Anstel Ltd, Kenneth Onyia; Managing Director of Energy Training Centre, Ibiene Okeleke.

L-r …Head Mechanical Workshop Egbin Power Plc. Engr Bashiru Mohammed; President. Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, Engr. Dr. Elizabeth Eterigho; Vice President, Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).Engr Olaolu Ogunduyile; Vice Chairman, (APWEN), Lagos state chapter, Engr Atinuke Owolabi and  Managing Director of Anstel Ltd, Kenneth Onyia, at the launching of a book She Engineers 30% Club.

L-r… Quality/Project Management, University of the West of Scotland, Dr. Evi Viza; Vice President, Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN). Engr Olaolu Ogunduyile; received an award from President. Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, Engr. Dr. Elizabeth Eterigho.

Cross Section of the former president of APWEN and other participants.

L-r …Vice Chairman, (APWEN), Lagos state chapter, Engr Atinuke Owolabi; South West coordinator, APWEN, Mrs. Bose Oyekunle; Quality/Project Management, University of the West of Scotland, Dr. Evi Viza; past Chairman, APWEN Lagos, Engr. Laolu Adedapo-Aisida; Received award on behalf of Special Adviser, Works and Infrastructure to Lagos State Governor, Engr (Mrs) Aramide Adeyoye; APWEN, President Engr. Dr. Elizabeth Eterigho; Chairman APWEN Lagos Chapter, Engr Monsurah Alagbe.

Cross Section of the participating student.

APWEN, President Engr. Dr. Elizabeth Eterigho; (6th right) with members and
other guests at the launching of a book She Engineers 30% Club.

Left past Chairman, APWEN Lagos, Engr. Laolu Adedapo-Aisida; She Engineer 30% Club Programme Manager/ Former President (APWEN) Engr Felicia Dr. Agubata; Moderator of the Panelists/ Former President of APWEN, Engr Nnoli Akpedeye (both Middle) pose with participating Student, during the Opening Ceremony of a 3 days’ Workshop on She Engineer 30% Club, theme ‘ integration and implementation of Gender- Sensitive Policies in the work place organised by APWEN held at UNILAG on 26/4.2023 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

1 of 301