APWEN, Public lecture to commemorate Int’l Day of Older Persons held in Lagos

L-r...  Global Brand Engineer of Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria,  (APWEN)  Engr Yetunde Holloway; Former  President of (APWEN) Engr. Nkechinyere Isigwe;  Chairman APWEN)  Lagos State Chapter, Engr  Atinuke  Owolabi; former President of APWEN, Mrs. Idiat Amusu; Member Engr Mercy Adedayo;  Member  Engr Dr.Oluwatoyin  Jegede (sitting) during the Public lecture on Reverse Mentoring for the Female Engineers Elders on the new trend to commemorate the International Day of Older Persons organised by (APWEN) Lagos Branch held on 4/10/2023... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r … APWEN ,Member  Engr,Oluwafunmike  Oluwasolu;  Former Chairman APWEN Lagos , Engr.  Mary Afolayan;  Chairman APWEN)  Lagos State Chapter, Engr  Atinuke  Owolabi; former President of APWEN, Mrs. Idiat Amusu; Former Chairman (APWEN) Lagos, Engr. Laolu Adedapo-Aisida; Member  Engr Dr.Oluwatoyin  Jegede (sitting).

L-r… Member   Engr Dr.Oluwatoyin  Jegede (sitting). Former Chairman (APWEN) Lagos, Engr. Laolu Adedapo-Aisida ;  Chairman APWEN)  Lagos State Chapter, Engr  Atinuke  Owolabi and Engr Stella John–Taiwo.

L-r… Former  President of (APWEN) Engr. Nkechinyere Isigwe;  former President of APWEN, Mrs. Idiat Amusu; Engr Yetunde Holloway and ICT, Expert ,.Engr.Adesoji Haastrup. (behind).

Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria,  (APWEN) Lagos State Chapter, Engr  Atinuke  Owolabi 3rd left, poses with APWEN Elders.

Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria,  (APWEN) Lagos State Chapter, Engr  Atinuke  Owolabi (standing middle) Pose with Members of APWEN.

L-r… Chairman of Lagos State branch of Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Adekunle Bello; Past President (APWEN) Engr  Nkechi Isigwe; former President of APWEN, Mrs. Idiat Amusu and the Chairman of APWEN, Lagos Chapter,  Engr Atinuke Owolabi.

Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria,  (APWEN) Lagos State Chapter, Engr  Atinuke  Owolabi (middle) Pose with the young Engineers, during the Public lecture on Reverse Mentoring for the Female Engineers Elders on the new trend to commemorate the International Day of Older Persons organised by (APWEN) Lagos Branch held at UNILAG   on  4/10/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

