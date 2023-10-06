“Over 40% of Our Executive Leadership Team Are women” – HEOSL’s CEO

These are indeed the best of times for women Petrotechs and allied professions Ado Oseragbaje, the Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited (HEOSL), has revealed that women constitute over forty percent of his top Leadership Team. This is a laudable achievement in an industry which vaunts itself on its “manliness.”

The CEO, who was represented by Sola Adebawo, General Manager, Government, Joint Venture and External Relations made the revelation at a panel session during the 2023 annual strategic international conference of the Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria (NAEC) at the grand ballroom, Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island Lagos on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

Sola, further expatiated by saying the company is an inclusive organisation. “We are a non-discriminatory Company that provides career opportunities and an inclusive environment for competent and committed individuals of both sexes to be and give their best,” he said. He added that HEOSL is the operator of OML 30 Joint Venture between the NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL) and Shoreline Natural Resources Limited (SNRL), a prolific asset with huge potentials for contributing to the nation’s daily oil and gas output.

In response to the topic of discourse which was; Nigeria’s Energy Transition: Enhancing Investment Opportunities & addressing challenges in Energy Sector, Sola pledged his Company’s commitment to support Nigerian Government’s efforts to improve investments in the gas value chain. According to him; “In keeping with the global energy transition and the need for cleaner sources of energy, HEOSL views gas as an important immediate transition fuel to lower the Nation’s carbon emission footprint in line with our climate change commitment, and is working with OML 30 JV partners to sanction a gas monetization project.”

The well attended one-day Conference exhaustively discussed how best to overcome the headwinds confronting investors in Nigeria’s Energy Transition and necessary steps to motivation foreign Direct investment into the Oil and gas industry.

Also speaking were experienced industry value chain stakeholders including regulators, operators as well as off-takers. Notable among them were :Austin Avuru, Executive Chairman, AA Holdings; Akachi Nwokedi, President, Nigerian Gas Association; Profesor Omowumi O. Iledare, Professor of Petroleum Economics and Policy Research and the Director of Energy Information Division of the Center for Energy Studies; Mrs. Audrey Ezeigbo, MD/CEO Falcon Group; Abel Nsa, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and others.

It would be observed that Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited (HEOSL) is an affiliate of Heritage Oil Limited, an equity owner in SNRL OML 30.