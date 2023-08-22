Champion Newspapers Limited
APWEN Public Lecture, Annual General Meeting 2023 held in Lagos

From left: Panelist, Titilola Bright-Oridami; Technical Secretary, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Engr. Dr. Omolola Adetona; APWEN, Internal Auditor, Engr. Fatimoh Opeloyere; Vice President, Nigerian Society Of Engineers, Engr. Rose Madaki; Past President, APWEN. Eng. IdiatAmusu; Chairman, Planning Committee, APWEN Lagos Chapter, Engr. Atinuke Wuraola Owolabi; Member APWEN Planning Committee, Engr. Modupe Akinnyele, during the Public Lecture and Annual General Meeting 2023 theme: the Roll of Female Engineers in Building Sustainable Infrastructure held in Lagos on Saturday.
From left: Engr. Modirat Sowemimo; Engr. Kuyi Olewaseyi; Chairman, Planning Committee, APWEN Lagos Chapter, Engr. Atinuke Wuraola Owolabi and Panelist, Titilola Bright-Oridami, during the Public Lecture and Annual General Meeting 2023 theme: the Roll of Female Engineers in Building Sustainable  Infrastructure  in Lagos on Saturday.

From left: Past President, APWEN. Eng. IdiatAmusu; Vice President, Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engr. Rose Madaki; Chairman, Planning Committee, APWEN Lagos Chapter, Engr. Atinuke Wuraola Owolabi; Guest Speaker, Past President, APWEN, Engr. Olayinka Abdul; Engr. Modirat Sowemimo and Engr. Mary Afolayan, during the Public Lecture and Annual General Meeting 2023 theme: the Roll of Female Engineers in Building Sustainable  Infrastructure. In Lagos on Saturday.
From right: All are Panalist, Mrs. Irene Ntiokiet; Engr. Omoyomi Olayiwola and Titilola Bright-Oridami, during the Public Lecture and Annual General Meeting 2023 theme: the Roll of Female Engineers in
Building Sustainable  Infrastructure. In Lagos on Saturday.

 

 

 

