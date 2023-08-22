Oborevwori swears-in commissioners, harps on effective service delivery in Delta

From Barry Agbanigbi

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Tuesday, swore in twenty-six new commissioners in the state with a call on them to ensure fairness, equity and justice to guide their actions for effective service delivery.

Speaking at the inauguration which held at the Events Centre Asaba, Governor Oborevwori charged the new Commissioners to discharge their responsibilities with dedication and diligence in the overall interest of the people.

Those sworn in were: Odinigwe Odigie Daniel; Hon. Joan Onyemaechi Ada-Anioma; Jerry Ehiwario; Charles Aniagwu; Dr. Kingsley Ashibuogwu; Michael Ifeanyi Anoka; Hon. Princess Pat. A. Ajudua, Ph.D and Chief Darlington Ijeh; Chief Fidelis OkenmorTilije; Barr. Funyei Manager; and Hon. Godknows Angele.

Others are Dr. Joseph Onojaeme; Chief Emamusi Obiodeh; Mr Perez P. Omoun, Esq.; Orode Uduaghan; Isaac Tosan Wilkie; Agbateyimiro Isaac Weyinmi; Samuel Oligida; Prof. Tonukari Johnbull; Etagherure Ejiro Terry; Mrs. Rose Ezewu; Jamani Tommy Ejiro; Onoriode Agofure; Hon. Izeze Rume Yakubu Reuben; Chief Vincent Oyibode, and Sonny Akporokiamo Ekedayen

Oborevwori said: “You are among the privileged few from the list of other eminently qualified persons. I must confess that to arrive at this list was a very tasking and painstaking process.

“It took weeks of extensive consultations, rigorous scrutiny, and consensus building to arrive at the final list of commissioners.

“I note with pleasure that this State Executive Council is an inspiring blend of youths and experience hands, and meets the requirements of competency, spread, and sectoral representation.

“The youth represent a breath of fresh air while the old hands are needed for their maturity, wisdom, mentoring, and stability of the system”.

He charged the newly sworn-in Commissioners to be humble in the discharge of their duties, adding that “being a Commissioner does not make you superior to others. So, you must shun pride and arrogance.

“This appointment is simply a call to higher responsibility, and you must justify the confidence that has been reposed in you with good judgment, tenacity of purpose, compassion, and unwavering commitment to the development of the state and the welfare of our people.

“As stated in my inaugural address, the M.O.R.E agenda of this administration is designed to ADVANCE Delta through inclusive and sustainable economic growth and private sector job creation, strengthening the human capital, building an enabling infrastructure, and improving governance and accountability systems for improved service delivery.

“The successful implementation of these programmes calls for drive, focus, innovation, fiscal discipline, and judicious allocation of resources on your part.

“A lot is expected from this administration in the light of the massive support we received from the electorate in the general elections. Hence, you must roll up your sleeves and get to work immediately because there is no time to waste.

“This administration is almost three months old and we must make every day count for our people. It is especially important that as commissioners you constantly monitor the progress of projects under your ministry and institute a mechanism for feedback and evaluation.

“As heads of Ministries, your personal example is the most powerful leadership tool you possess. You must be role models in punctuality, discipline, hard work, excellence, honesty, transparency, and accountability. People will do what they see you do, not what you say. Hence, you must endeavour to match your words with actions.

“Let fairness, equity, and justice guide your actions, and you must give every citizen equal opportunity to benefit from our programmes and services.

“In this regard, you must shun ethnic politics and divisive tendencies. You are to maintain an open-door policy in your ministries and be accessible to all and sundry,” Oborevwori said.

Responding on behalf of the Commissioners, Miss Orode Uduaghan thanked the Governor for finding them worthy to serve and pledged the unalloyed loyalty and commitment of the Commissioners in the execution of his administration’s M.O.R.E agenda.