APWEN, female Engineers partner Dangote on Capacity Building, Job Opportunities at Industrial visit in Lagos

L-r… Chairman, (APWEN), Lagos state chapter, Engr Atinuke Owolabi; Group Executive Director, Strategy, Capital Projects and Portfolio Development Dangote group Mr. Devakumar Edwin, Deputy Management Dangote, Elizabeth Eburajolo.

Group photograph- Executives led by the chairman Engr Atinuke Wuraola Owolabi of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria Lagos chapter on an industrial tour to Dangote. L-R Engr Rita Mekwenue( Audit), Engr Lillia ( Asst. Technical Secretary) Engr Adebayo Oluwashina( Financial Secretary), Engr Opeloyeru( Treasurer), Engr Bose Oyekunle(Vice-chairman) Engr Laolu Aishida ( Past chairman) Executives led by the chairman Engr Atinuke Wuraola Owolabi of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria Lagos chapter on industrial tour, Group Executive Director, Strategy, Capital Projects and Portfolio Development Dangote group Mr. Devakumar Edwin; Deputy ( Management) Dangote, Elizabeth Eburajolo Engr Mary Afolayan( Past chairman) Engr Bello Ayodolapo ( General Secretary) Engr Eucharia Nnazor( Asst Publicity Secretary ) and Engr Suwebat Abubakar ( Asst General Secretary.

Presentation of gifts to Mr. Devakumar Edwin the Group Executive Director, Strategy, Capital Projects and Portfolio Development Dangote group by the APWEN Lagos University collegiates during the industrial tour to Dangote ably led by Engr Atinuke Wuraola Owolabi, the Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, Lagos chapter.

APWEN Lagos Group photograph with Mr. Devakumar Edwin the Group Executive Director, Strategy, Capital Projects and Portfolio Development Dangote group during the industrial tour to Dangote. At Ibeju Lekki Lagos …Courtesy from CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

