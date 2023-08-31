Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

APWEN, female Engineers partner Dangote on Capacity Building, Job Opportunities at Industrial visit in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r... Former Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria,    (APWEN) Lagos, Engr. Laolu Adedapo-Aisida,   Chairman, (APWEN), Lagos state chapter, Engr Atinuke Owolabi; Group Executive Director, Strategy, Capital Projects and Portfolio Development Dangote group  Mr. Devakumar Edwin, Deputy   ( Management)  Dangote, Elizabeth  Eburajolo   Former Chairman APWEN Lagos, Engr.  Mary Afolayan. During the industrial Visit by APWEN female Engineers Partner Dangote on Capacity Building offered internship and Job Opportunities at Dangote Factory Ibeju Lekki Lagos on 25/8.2023.
13
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r… Chairman, (APWEN), Lagos state chapter, Engr Atinuke Owolabi; Group Executive Director, Strategy, Capital Projects and Portfolio Development Dangote group  Mr. Devakumar Edwin, Deputy   Management Dangote, Elizabeth  Eburajolo.

Group photograph- Executives led by the chairman Engr Atinuke Wuraola Owolabi of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria Lagos chapter on an industrial tour to Dangote. L-R Engr Rita Mekwenue( Audit), Engr Lillia ( Asst. Technical Secretary) Engr Adebayo Oluwashina( Financial Secretary), Engr Opeloyeru( Treasurer), Engr Bose Oyekunle(Vice-chairman) Engr Laolu Aishida ( Past chairman) Executives led by the chairman Engr Atinuke Wuraola Owolabi of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria Lagos chapter on industrial tour, Group Executive Director, Strategy, Capital Projects and Portfolio Development Dangote group  Mr. Devakumar Edwin; Deputy   ( Management)  Dangote, Elizabeth  Eburajolo    Engr Mary Afolayan( Past chairman) Engr Bello Ayodolapo ( General Secretary) Engr Eucharia Nnazor( Asst Publicity Secretary ) and Engr Suwebat Abubakar ( Asst General Secretary.

Presentation of gifts to Mr. Devakumar Edwin the Group Executive Director, Strategy, Capital Projects and Portfolio Development Dangote group by the APWEN Lagos University collegiates during the industrial tour to Dangote ably led by Engr Atinuke Wuraola Owolabi, the Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, Lagos chapter.

APWEN Lagos Group photograph with Mr. Devakumar Edwin the Group Executive Director, Strategy, Capital Projects and Portfolio Development Dangote group during the industrial tour to Dangote.  At Ibeju Lekki Lagos …Courtesy from CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 9935 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Enthronement of Venerable Ifedola Senasu Gabriel Okupevi…

Consecration & Enthronement of Ven. Ifedola Okupevi,…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, August 31,2023

Association of Enugu State Development Union Women’s wing ,…

1 of 348