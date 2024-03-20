APLWD: Employ our members, Aiyedatiwa urged

DAMISI OJO, Akure

As Ondo State government is set to employ more workers especially teachers and health workers, members of the Association of Persons Living With Disabilities (APLWD) in the state particularly in Akoko Northwest Local Government have reminded the state government to give special consideration to their qualified members.

According to their chairman, Mr. Awe Sunday, the reminder became necessary when one considered the numbers of their graduates who are not employed despite their shortcomings and disability.

Awe urged government at all levels to prioritize the welfare of the physically-challenged, the blind, deaf and dumb in the society as the economic hardship affected them than the able-bodied personalities in the country.

The chairman urged Ondo government to fund the four special schools in the state meant for such special children.

He noted that the courage some of them exhibited to pursue academic feats in spite of their condition should give them edge in searching for employment within the diverse society.

Awe pointed out that many states in Nigeria usually consider disabled persons for job opportunities, stressing that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa should emulate such states in the interest of equity and justice.

The APLWD Chairman enthused that many of their members were excellent on their chosen careers and even perform creditably than their able-bodied colleagues in their respective offices.

