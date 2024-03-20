More Grace Bible Institute of Lords Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries 17th, 18th Convocation, Matriculation Ceremony held in Lagos

R-L… General Overseer / Rector The Lords Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement Pastor Lazarus Muoka with Dean, More Grace Bible Institute of the Lords Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries and Pastor Chidozie Amadi.

General Overseer / Rector The Lords Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, Pastor Lazarus Muoka (middle) Present Convocation Certificate to Pastor Macaulay Nwachukwu (from Abuja) and Dean, More Grace Bible Institute of the Lords Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Chidozie Amadi, (left) during the 17th & 18th Convocation & Matriculation Ceremony.

General Overseer / Rector The Lords Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, Pastor Lazarus Muoka (middle) Present Convocation Certificate to Pastor Thomas Okoh ( from Cross River State), Dean, More Grace Bible Institute of the Lords Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Chidozie Amadi, (left) during the. 17th & 18th Convocation & Matriculation Ceremony.

Cross Section Of Lecturers at, More Grace Bible Institute of the Lords Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Chidozie Amadi, (left) during the. 17th & 18th Convocation & Matriculation Ceremony.

Cross section of the Matriculation Student.

Cross section of the graduating Student in a procession.

Cross-section of the graduating Students during the. 17th & 18th Convocation & Matriculation Ceremony of the institute held in Lagos on 15/3/2024 ….PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

