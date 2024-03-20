Champion Newspapers Limited
More Grace Bible Institute of Lords Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries 17th, 18th Convocation, Matriculation Ceremony held in Lagos

General Overseer / Rector The Lords Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement Pastor Lazarus Muoka (middle) Present Convocation Certificate to Pastor Nwabaju  Hyacinth,  from Edo State, Dean,  More Grace Bible Institute of the Lords Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Chidozie  Amadi, (left) during the. 17th & 18th Convocation & Matriculation Ceremony of the institute held in Lagos .15/3/2024...PHOTO :CHINYERE IKEANYI .
R-L… General Overseer / Rector The Lords Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement Pastor Lazarus Muoka with Dean,  More Grace Bible Institute of the Lords Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries and  Pastor Chidozie  Amadi.

General Overseer / Rector The Lords Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, Pastor Lazarus Muoka (middle) Present Convocation Certificate to Pastor Macaulay Nwachukwu   (from Abuja) and  Dean,  More Grace Bible Institute of the Lords Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Chidozie  Amadi, (left) during the 17th & 18th Convocation & Matriculation Ceremony.

General Overseer / Rector The Lords Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, Pastor Lazarus Muoka (middle) Present Convocation Certificate to Pastor  Thomas Okoh ( from  Cross River State), Dean,  More Grace Bible Institute of the Lords Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Chidozie  Amadi, (left) during the. 17th & 18th Convocation & Matriculation Ceremony.

Cross Section Of Lecturers at, More Grace Bible Institute of the Lords Chosen Charismatic  Revival Ministries, Pastor Chidozie  Amadi, (left) during the. 17th & 18th Convocation &  Matriculation Ceremony.

Cross section of the Matriculation Student.

Cross section of the graduating  Student in a procession.

Cross-section of the graduating Students during the. 17th & 18th Convocation & Matriculation Ceremony  of the institute held in Lagos on 15/3/2024 ….PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

