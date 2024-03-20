Ondo 2024: Stakeholders lament excessive nomination Forms price for guber race

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Divergent views have been trailing price of governorship nomination forms for the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Ondo State.

Political stakeholders believed the price was too outrageous and with adverse implications.

A former Local Government Councillor, Salami Aiku, described the fees as too high and capable of raising godfatherism as sponsors.

According to him, if such candidates emerge, he will automatically become a political stooge.

A political analyst, Chief Boboye Ojomo, urged political parties to reduce the amount from N50million to N20million to be able to accommodate many that are qualified but not financially buoyant to run the race.

A woman leader, Mrs. Anike Ologunofe, hailed parties’ consideration for female in area of the amount payable for the nomination forms.

Mrs. Ologunofe pleaded that if eventually it becomes men affairs, a woman must be considered as deputy governor of Ondo State for the first time in the history of the state.

For a better society