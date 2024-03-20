UN-CSW 68 Session: Omoragbon, Osun First Lady, condemn social protection systems not supporting gender equalities

Pastor Peters Omoragbon, the Executive President/CEO, of Nurses Across The Borders, and the First Lady of Osun State, Her Excellency, Chief Mrs. Titilola Adeleke, have condemned social protection systems that do not address gender inequalities, saying that they risk exacerbating the multiple and intersecting forms of discrimination women and girls face.

Both personalities took the stance at a Side Event organized by Nurses Across The Borders, in Collaboration with The UN Women NGO Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) 68 Session and the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission with the Osun State Government.

The side event titled ‘Gender Inequality, a Risk to Social Protective Systems for Women’ was held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Monday, March 18, 2024.

Omoragbon maintained that there is an urgent need to increase efforts to ensure social protection that explicitly promotes gender equality.

Omoragbon who is the Director for International Liaison Nigerians Charitable Association UK and Chairman Health Committee, Nigerians in In Diaspora Organization-UK South:* said “Social protection systems that do not address gender inequalities risk exacerbating the multiple and intersecting forms of discrimination against women and girls face. There is, therefore, an urgent need to increase our efforts to ensure social protection that explicitly promotes gender equality. This event will explore these issues, which include women’s health, girls and young women, financing for women’s rights, and gender equality and governance, among others.”

He enumerated various areas in which women are discriminated against, which include but are not limited to occupational segregation, leadership, and salary, among others.

Speaking on what women faced to secure decent work, he said women face discrimination, sexual harassment, and bias, saying “Large percentage of women in health workforce face bias and discrimination.

Female health workers face the burden of sexual harassment causing harm, ill health, attrition, loss morale, and stress.” He added that Male health workers are more likely to be organised in trade unions than females, while Frontline female health workers in conflict/emergencies/remote areas face violence, injury & death.”

In leadership, he said women are 70% global health workforce but hold only 25% of senior roles. “Gender leadership gaps are driven by stereotypes, discrimination, power imbalance, privileges. Women’s disadvantage intersects with/multiplied by other identities e g, race, class

Global health is weakened by the loss of female talent, ideas, and knowledge. Women leaders often expand health agenda strengthening health for all.”

Omoragbon revealed that the gendered leadership gap in health is a barrier to reaching the Sustainable Development Goals-SDGs and Universal Health Coverage-UHC.

Speaking further on gender disparity, he stated that Gender Pay Gaps (GPG) in health are about 26% higher than average for other sectors, adding that most GPG in health are unexplained by observable factors, education, Occupational segregation, women in lower status/paid roles, drives GPG.

He added that equal pay laws and collective bargaining are absent in many countries, adding that GPG leads to lifetime economic disadvantages for women.

He enumerated the role and the numerous interventions by Nurses Across the Borders saying “As a civil society, ours is not only to advocate for the voiceless in the society, but also engage the community in awareness creation on emerging issues that impact sustainable development but equally collaborate with governments and agencies of governments and international organizations like the United Nations to provide and fund the enabling environment for correcting the social imbalance in society.

“To this end, Nurses Across the Borders is collaborating Nigerian Nurses Charitable Association UK association of Nigerian Nurses/Midwives that not only provides healthcare services to the Nigerian Communities in the UK but equally works with the Federal Ministry of Health and the Federal Government in strengthening the healthcare delivery services in Nigeria. Nurses Across The Borders is also in partnership with the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC). This is an interventionist agency set up by the Delta State Government with the aim of providing development to the communities suffering from oil exploration and pollution and the adverse effects of climate change disasters.”

The group, in conjunction with the Nigerians in Diaspora Organization UK South, supports Homeland Development through self-sponsored initiatives with ” A Week Nigeria” every July that include Medical Mission, and community projects. The same collaboration exists between Nurses Across the Borders and the Nigerian Nurses Charitable Association UK in providing capacity Building for Healthcare workers in Nigeria.

The group is also collaborating with the Federal University of Petroleum Resources Centre for Sustainable Development, Warri Delta State; the World Continuing Education Alliance as a social impact technology with a mission to provide easy access to education and information that nurses, midwives, doctors, and other healthcare professionals need; and the Federal Ministry of Health, with which the body entered into a collaboration since 2022 and has almost concluded the signing of an MOU.

In her speech, Her Excellency, Chief Mrs. Titilola Adeleke, who was the Special Guest of Honour and Guest Speaker, said “Gender inequality remains a stark reality in our society, despite significant advancements in women’s rights and empowerment. It manifests in various forms, from unequal pay and limited access to education and healthcare to gender-based violence and discrimination in the workplace. These systemic disparities not only undermine the fundamental rights of women but also pose a serious threat to our social protective system.”

She said that women make up a significant portion of the workforce, contributing their skills, talents, and dedication to the growth and prosperity of the nations. “However, due to gender inequality, many women face barriers to accessing essential social protections such as fair wages, maternity leave, healthcare benefits, and pension rights. This not only perpetuates economic disparities but also hinders women’s ability to secure their well-being and that of their families.”

She stated that as First Lady of Osun State, she is committed to gender equality advocacy. “I am committed to advocating for gender equality and empowering women to break down barriers and achieve their full potential. It is imperative that we work together to dismantle the structures that perpetuate gender inequality, promote equal opportunities for all, and ensure that our social protective system is truly inclusive and supportive of women’s rights,” Chief (Mrs) Adeleke said.

In her vote of Thanks, Evang. Helen Peters, appreciated profusely, the Special Guest of Honour and Keynote Speaker, First Lady of Osun State Nigeria and wife of the Executive Governor, Her Excellency, Mrs. Titilola Adeleke, saying “Your keynote address and your commitment to women’s struggle will be rewarded by the impacts on the Osun State women by the present government in Osun under your influence.

Mrs Omoragbon did not forget the contributions of the DSOPADEC saying “To our Partners-Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission under the able leadership of Olorogun (Barrister) John Nani who was the Chairman of today’s occasion but unavoidably absent, we say a big thank you for continuing to identify with and nurturing the partnership between Nurses Across the Borders and DESOPADEC.”

She also thanked the Honourable Commissioner, Ministry of Women Affairs, Children and Social Affairs, Osun State, Hon. Ayobola Awolowo; the Permanent Secretary, Barrister Abimbola Babatude and the Director of Women Affairs, Mrs. Oluyemisi Oladele, among other dignitaries.

