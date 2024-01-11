APGA Senatorial Candidate Dr Eleje, tasks INEC to conduct credible, rancour free poll for Ebonyi South zone

BY CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIKI)

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) Senatorial Candidate for Ebonyi South Senatorial bye-election, Dr Ifeanyi Chukwu Eleje, has tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to strive and conduct a credible, rancour-free bye-election for Ebonyi South zone.

Dr Eleje made the appeal, at Afikpo the Senatorial Headquarters of the zone, after he emerged as the candidate of the party ahead of the February 3rd scheduled election.

He said that his emergence as the party Candidate strengthens the belief the people have in him to represent them in the National Assembly.

According to him, “I hope INEC will conduct a credible election during the polls, provide a level playing field for all the candidates ”

“Having gone through criticisms in the past, I think INEC should use the bye-election to launder it’s image’

“As we progress in our electoral system, INEC would have improved and corrected some of the things that previously worked against our electoral system”

‘People are politically intimidated in Ebonyi State, am offering myself as part of the solution, complaints will not solve the problem”

Dr Eleje expressed confident that he would emerge victorious at the election stating my people have bought into my programme, I have a chance’

The APGA Candidate expressed conviction that the electoral umpire, would conduct the election inacordance with it’s guidelines and the Electoral Act.

Declaring the result of the primary election, the Chairman of APGA Election Committee Mr Chukwudi Nwankwo, said that the ward Congress and the primary were carried out successfully, resulting to the election of Dr Ifeanyi Eleje, as the Senatorial Candidate of the party.

“‘We had only one aspirant Dr Eleje who emerged as the flag bearer of the party, we adopted Voice Vote , there was no opponent ”

“We accredited 258 delegates for the primary, all the delegates voted for Dr Eleje, it is in line with the party constitution”

“We are confident of victory in the general election across the five Local Government Areas that make up the Senatorial Zone namely Ohaozara, Onicha, Ivo, Edda and Afikpo”.

In attendance during the primary election included Officials from INEC, Security Agencies, party faithfuls, supporters and members of the State Working Committee of APGA among others.