Plateau Governorship: PDP, APC bickers ahead Supreme Court verdict 

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Apprehension and anxiety enveloped Jos the city capital of Plateau state as the Supreme Court decided the case of Governorship tussle between the incumbent Governor Caleb Mutfwang and Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda on Friday 12th January, 2024.

Daily Champion observed that, the atmosphere in the state capital city looks calm as security personnel were station in a strategic locations.

The supporters of the two contending political parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressive Congress (APC), appears muddy and as well generated uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the judgment of the Apex Court.

The chairman of PDP Plateau State chapter, Hon. Chris Hassan, called for prayers and fasting amongst party loyalists as well Plateau citizens for a favorable judgment.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen on Thursday by Kefas Sumdi, personal assistant on media and protocol to the state PDP chairman.

He said:”even though we walk through the darkest valley, we will fear no evil, for you are with us; your rod and your staff, they comfort us. You prepare a table before us in the presence of our enemies. You anoint our heads with oil; our cup overflows. Surely your goodness and love will follow us all the days of our life,”

“The prayer and fasting became necessary for God to intervene in the litigation battle as God will preserve our mandate.”

Hon. Hassan called on its members to be focused, calm, not to panic but “in everything with prayer and supplication, let request be made unto God”

The statement concluded, “If God is for us, who can be against us”.

In a similar scenario, the opposition All Progressive Congress, APC, appealed for calm as they urged party faithfuls to from any act capable of jeopardizing peace and security in the state.

According to statement by the publicity secretary of APC in Plateau, Chief Sylvanus Namang, said, “as the Supreme Court sitting in Abuja rules on the Plateau State gubernatorial case tomorrow Friday, 12th January, 2024, the All Progressives Congress in Plateau State is calling on all its members, supporters and well wishers to be calm and refrain from any act contrary to our culture of maintaining decorum and peace in all our conducts.

“Whatever direction the decision of the Apex Court goes, the APC which has been a respecter of the rule of law and a strong believer in our judicial system would welcome the outcome in good faith.

“The APC in the State enjoins security agencies in the State to be extra vigilant to ensure that law and order is maintained.

“The party wishes to restate its position on the respect for constitutionalism and rule of law which are sacrosanct for democracy and good governance”, he concluded.