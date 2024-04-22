APC Primary: Ondo Deputy Governor, Adelami hails Aiyedatiwa’s victory

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Deputy Governor of Ondo state, Dr Olayide Adelami, has lauded the victory of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in Saturday’s governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

He described the victory as a testament to the positive impact Aiyedatiwa has made in the lives of the people within 100 days in office.

In a press statement signed by John Paul Akinduro, his spokesperson, the deputy governor said: “Every step of the Governor has been divinely ordained and last Saturday’s victory says a lot about what God is planning to do in Ondo State through him.”

Adelami hailed the governor for “displaying an uncommon omoluabi ethos and leadership qualities before, during and after the election”. He urged other aspirants to support the Governor for accelerated development in the state.

“The Governor has made it known at different fora and even in his acceptance speech on Sunday that he would bring everyone together for the good of the state.

“Now that the party members have spoken with their votes and a winner has emerged, I implore those who contested the ticket with Governor Aiyedatiwa to rally behind him as he delivers dividends of democracy to our people and continue to build the Ondo State of our dreams”, the deputy governor advised.

Adelami congratulated the Governor on his historic victory and rejoiced with members of APC for making the right choice for the state. He assured the people of the Governor’s unwavering commitment to pro-people programmes, projects and policies all through his tenure in office.

For a better society