Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

APC, PDP are of the same source – APC chieftain

People & Power
By Peter
Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe.
16
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

VICTORY ORIMEMI

 

Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, a Chieftain in the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said that the ruling party and the opposition party are of the same source and have similar interests.

Ogunlewe told newsmen on Arise Television on Tuesday that the flagbearers of the APC, PDP have the same believe in Nigeria and the same attitude to the development of the country.

He said, “For those people who are vast in the history of politics in Nigeria, you’ll recollect that Atiku Abubakar and Bola Ahmed Tinubu are the same, from the same source, they grew up from Yar’Adua and they relate as friends.

“They have the same believe in Nigeria, they have the same attitude to the development of Nigeria. You’ll be surprised if Bola Tinubu wins, Atiku will not be outside the government because they grew up fighting the same cause, they led the revolution.”

The Chieftain also admonished Nigerians to be wary of being involved in any violent act in the coming 2023 general elections. He advised that the peace agreement signed amongst the parties be revisited, he also urged that the parties caution their supporters as the effect of the violent actions will take a toll on everyone.

“There’s a peace committee where they signed an agreement. The committee should call all of them (the parties) back and ask them to address their supporters to be careful. Nobody has a monopoly on violence and it doesn’t help a nation where violence prevails. Let everywhere be peaceful, and let the best candidate win.

“The candidates need to speak up too, violence doesn’t bring any good, it can destroy the country, it can escalate to a point we cannot handle. Once there’s violence, discriminate the repercussion of being violent.”

 

 

For a better society

 

 

 

Continue Reading
Peter 8077 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

2023: A’Ibom PDP inaugurates Campaign Council

The wealth of Nigeria is here, Obi tells Northern leaders.

Osun guber poll: Tribunal to sit on Saturdays, public…

PDP rally: Atiku pledges to restore peace, build…

1 of 598