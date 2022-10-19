APC, PDP are of the same source – APC chieftain

VICTORY ORIMEMI

Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, a Chieftain in the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said that the ruling party and the opposition party are of the same source and have similar interests.

Ogunlewe told newsmen on Arise Television on Tuesday that the flagbearers of the APC, PDP have the same believe in Nigeria and the same attitude to the development of the country.

He said, “For those people who are vast in the history of politics in Nigeria, you’ll recollect that Atiku Abubakar and Bola Ahmed Tinubu are the same, from the same source, they grew up from Yar’Adua and they relate as friends.

“They have the same believe in Nigeria, they have the same attitude to the development of Nigeria. You’ll be surprised if Bola Tinubu wins, Atiku will not be outside the government because they grew up fighting the same cause, they led the revolution.”

The Chieftain also admonished Nigerians to be wary of being involved in any violent act in the coming 2023 general elections. He advised that the peace agreement signed amongst the parties be revisited, he also urged that the parties caution their supporters as the effect of the violent actions will take a toll on everyone.

“There’s a peace committee where they signed an agreement. The committee should call all of them (the parties) back and ask them to address their supporters to be careful. Nobody has a monopoly on violence and it doesn’t help a nation where violence prevails. Let everywhere be peaceful, and let the best candidate win.

“The candidates need to speak up too, violence doesn’t bring any good, it can destroy the country, it can escalate to a point we cannot handle. Once there’s violence, discriminate the repercussion of being violent.”

