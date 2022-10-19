NSCDC reaffirms commitment to protect telecom facilities nationwide

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja.

Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has vowed to stamp out all forms of sabotage associated with the vandalism of telecommunications infrastructure across the nation.

Audi said this decision was taken following recent attacks by miscreants and vandals on telecommunications facilities across some northern parts of the country which created a huge loss of resources and revenue to both government and private investors in the sector.

ACG Irabor Beatrice in charge of the Telecommunications and Power Department, NSCDC National Headquarters, pledged while representing the CG during a courtesy visit to the Chief Executive Officer, NATCOM Development and Investment Limited, Dr. Babatunde Omotoba at their head office in Maitama, Abuja, stated that the Corps will use every available resource to tackle vandalism in the telecommunications sector of the country.

Irabor assured the NATCOM boss that as the lead agency in the protection of Critical Infrastructure and National Assets, the Corps will leave no stone unturned in protecting the Telecom sector and reduce attacks on its infrastructures to the barest minimum if not eradicated.

“The CG has directed me to assure you that the war against vandalism of our Telecommunication infrastructure is total and unrelenting, this will surely extend to every part of the country.

“It is no longer going to be business as usual for the enemies of this sector, we are stepping up our operations and strategies with renewed vigor to solve this menace, I assure you”, she maintained.

Irabor reiterated that Nigeria’s Telecom Market has witnessed strong growth in recent years due to the increasing urban population with rising adoption of mobile phones that supports 3G, 4G, and 5G services across the country, hence the Corps will not relent in protecting the industry against saboteurs who are against the economic prosperity of the nation.

“As a major stakeholder, the Corps’ efforts would be geared towards reducing issues of threats and attacks to the Infrastructural facilities of the nation.

“We are going to proactively and deliberately secure telecom facilities and bring perpetrators to justice to make life better for our people”, she assured.

In his response, Dr. Babatunde Omotoba praised the efforts of the Officers and men of the NSCDC in protecting Telecommunications facilities across Nigeria.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank the leadership of the Corps, especially the Commandant General for the good job the Corps’ personnel are doing in the protection of our Telecom Assets and Infrastructure across the states.

“Their selfless service and display of integrity and lack of compromise cannot be overlooked, we are grateful.

“We will continue to cooperate with the Corps to sustain the existing relationship because we have seen the good work your people are doing”, he said.

