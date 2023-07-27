APC mocks PDP over claims of planned attack on Atiku

…Urges DSS, Police to do thorough investigation.

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the allegations of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party of a foiled attack on the residence of its Presidential candidate as a wild and mindless propaganda and called on the security agencies especially the DSS and the Nigerian Police to ensure thorough investigation of the claim to unravel those behind the action.

National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Barrister Felix Morka said in a statement that the PDO claim was a “continuation of its vacuous and mindless campaign of calumny.”

He remarked that it was reckless for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to have alleged that suspected members of Boko Haram terrorist group arrested by the Police following their foiled plot to attack the residence of Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, in Yola, were sponsored by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Morka said that “spewing lies and gibberish has become the PDP’s obsessive preoccupation following its crushing defeat in the last Presidential Election.” Continuing, he said “this bizarre and senseless allegation comes only days after the same badly ailing Party alleged, without a shred of substantiation, that APC was engaged in a plot to intimidate members of the judiciary seeking to influence the outcome of pending cases before the Election Petitions Courts.”

According to the APC scribe, “It is downright irresponsible for the PDP to continuously politicize serious matters of security and national importance for its vain and macabre humour. As an age-old Party, this ceaseless display of egregious incivility in the conduct of its affairs is disgraceful and sad.

“Acts of terror or involvement in a terrorist plot are heinous crimes under the law and the PDP cannot continue to bandy allegations around without justification. Atiku Abubakar is a citizen of Nigeria and deserves the fullest protection of the law. Our law enforcement authorities must protect and investigate any threat to his person, family or assets and prosecute offenders.

“However, Atiku Abubakar’s PDP cannot continue to peddle criminal blackmail and wicked falsehoods in the name of opposition politics, unrestrained and without accountability,” he said.

The APC called on the Police, the Department of State Services (DSS) and other relevant security services to investigate “the PDP’s wild and bogus allegations, invite the PDP leadership to substantiate the claims and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Morka said that “Nigerians roundly rejected the PDP at the polls. Rather than engage in some introspection and give the court the time of day to deliver a verdict in the case they have brought challenging the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, they have chosen to busy themselves with swimming in abysmal pool of lies and mischief.

“While vigorously defending our legitimate and popular election mandate in court, our Party will continue to win the hearts and minds of Nigerians through President Tinubu’s strategic program of social and economic development designed to improve the living conditions of our people,” the statement concluded.