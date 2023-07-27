Ezekwesili preaches accountability, urges Taraba Gov to eschew sycophancy

The former minister, who also served as vice-president of the Africa Region of the World Bank Africa, expressed her concern that media practitioners in Nigeria were no longer holding politicians accountable like in the past.

According to her, some politicians have made themselves demi-gods and have remained non-challant to the plight of the masses.

“When we talk about accountability, what upsets people the most is that you dared to speak up objectively and publicly about matters that concern the people.

“All over the world, what is known of government is that it exists to deliver improvements in the quality of life and to ensure security of lives and property.”

She said that until media practitioners rose to their responsibilities, politicians might never deliver good governance to Nigerians.

“It is established empirically that the media is central to the development of any society. The 1999 Constitution empowers the media to hold public office holders accountable.

“No group is feared like media practitioners. Therefore, media organisations must live up to expectations.”

Ezekwesili said that each time media practitioners were unable to carry out their obligations, politicians would have the impetus to continue to impoverish the masses.

She said it was time for media professionals to fashion out factors responsible for the inability of the media to carry out its constitutional responsibilities effectively.

According to her, until the media is able to look inward to fashion out lasting solutions to problems mitigating against its responsibilities to the citizenry, it will not be able to hold politicians to account.

“If you are concerned about evidence-based approach in analysing society, you will realise that the indicators of progress for us as a country is on the reverse.

“For instance, in terms of Human Development Index (HDI), our level of growth is not more than 0.5 per cent,’’ Ezekwesili stated.