APC kicks as Kano High Court affirms Ganduje’s suspension as national chairman

.We won’t obey order, court process procured fraudulently –Party

.Vows to report judge to NJC for meddling in party affairs.

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that its National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje will not obey the Kano High Court order which ratified his alleged suspension and summoned him to the state to answer charges emanating from the state government.

Addressing newsmen on Wednesday on the simmering controversy involving the APC national chairman and the Kano government, the National Legal Adviser of the party, Professor Abdulkarim Kana alleged that the people involved in the scandalous suspension were not APC members.

He also added that the court process issued by a Kano High Court was obtained fraudulently and would therefore not be obeyed.

Prof. Kana disclosed that the party has petitioned the National Judicial Commission to investigate the Kano judge who issued the order claiming bias and the display of open personal interest on the party of the judge.

The national legal adviser said: “The development in Kano State was masterminded by the NNPP administration in a typical 419 manner. We have also heard that there was an order obtained by the Kano government on the matter but because it was obtained fraudulently, the order will not be obeyed and cannot be enforced.

“We have sent complaints to the Police and the DSS to fish out the individuals behind it. There is a typical 419 situation out there and the state has gone too far by circulating falsehood to the media.

“This has to stop. We have not seen the order but we heard about it. We were not served any summons and the judge has no jurisdiction on the matter. Never again will this repeat itself.

“The major issue here is that it was an order obtained by fraud and any order obtained in such manner cannot be recognized, respected or enforced. The individuals behind this are not APC members and we do not know them.”

Continuing, he said the Ganduje ward executive of the APC have gone to the NJC to submit a petition against the state judge who issued the exparte order, adding that the Kano High Court order is not enforceable because it was fraudulently obtained.

Earlier in the day, the National Chairman of the APC and the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party received the APC Ward Executives from Dawakin Tofa and Ganduje Ward in Kano State, who were at the national secretariat of the party on solidarity visit and to affirm confidence in his leadership.

In his first public reaction to the controversy, Dr. Ganduje said those who purportedly suspended him were impostors sponsored by the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) administration to undermine the APCs chances of winning elections in Kano State in 2027.

“What is happening is that the NNPP and the state government are afraid of APC. They have seen their failures in the past few months and are simply worried and concerned that the people will reject them and give the highest amount of votes to Mr. President and the APC in 2027.

“Our party in Kano State is intact and battle ready. This development is a new phenomenon, a new dimension in politics that must be checked and I call on our security agents not to allow this to continue. It is fraudulent for people to fake as members of other political parties. We have their pictures, phone numbers and contact addresses and I want to assure our members that we will pursue this case to its logical conclusion.”

While describing the campaign as a failed enterprise, Ganduje repeatedly stated, “We know that the NNPP is eager to destroy the APC because they are afraid of what will happen in 2027 but we are battle ready and we will face them at every front.”

The national chairman assured President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that the structures of APC in Kano State are still intact and will be used to secure victory for him in the next election.

All the 27 executive members from Ganduje ward were led to the APC national secretariat by the Kano State Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Abass accompanied by the governorship candidate of the party in the last election and three members of the executive denied endorsing the alleged document which allegedly suspended the chairman.

The visiting party members supported that the party should use the security agents to fish out and prosecute those behind the purported suspension.