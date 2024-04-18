PDP in make or mar NEC meeting Thursday after failed peace moves

Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

Thursday will be a make or mar day for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the two giants of the party, former President Atiku Abubakar and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike again test their powers and influence in their desperation to control the party at the scheduled PDP National Executive Council (NEC) Meeting.

Frantic efforts by influential crisis managers within the party who initiated peace between the contending groups of the PDP have not yielded the required results.

The embattled acting National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Damagun, who leads a rebellious group backed by Wike has insisted that the group has firm control of the party structures despite persistent attacks from rebellious members.

Meanwhile, there are indications that serious crisis will erupt at the meeting as deputy chairmen are preparing for a showdown and have already given notice to the party about being made common spare tyres.

It was gathered that the Peoples Democratic Party National Executive Council meeting billed to hold on Thursday 18th April, 2024 at the National Headquarters of the party in Abuja, will likely witness serious crisis if not handled with ultimate maturity.

The looming crisis will result from the National Deputies elected along the current Peoples Democratic Party National Working Committee at the last convention.

According to reliable sources at a meeting held on Tuesday night in Abuja, the deputies are spoiling for a make or mar battle at the scheduled NEC for Thursday.

Rising from the Tuesday night meeting, the officers resolved to create a scene if their position is not clearly spelt out at the NEC, the silence of the constitution on the matter not withstanding.

Recall that the deputies have been on a sustained drive to be fully absorbed and incorporated as members of the National Working Committee but their agitations have not received the required attention.