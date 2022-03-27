APC Convention: Adamu, Omisore emerge chairman, secretary

OBIORA IFOH, Abuja

Former Nasarawa state governor, Senator Abdullahi Adamu has emerged the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Adamu late on Saturday night, through a voice vote was crowned the chairman after the six other contestants withdrew from the race in line with the consensus arrangement preferred by the leadership of the party.

Daily Champion had reported that Senator Abdullahi was the preferred choice of the leader of the party, President Muhammadu Buhari even though he was the last entrant into the race.

In a consensus list earlier endorsed by the leadership of the party, some of the names which eventually were returned elected include Deputy National Chairman (North) Sen. Abubakar Kyari (Boro State), Deputy National Chairmen (South) Chief Emma Eneukwu (Enugu State), National Secretary Otunba lyiola Omisore (Osun State), Deputy National Secretary Barr. Fetus Fusnter (Plateau State), National Vice Chairman (North Central) Muhazu Bawa Rijau (Niger State), National Vice Chairman (North East) Mustapha Salihu (Adamawe State), National Vice Chairman (North West) Salihu Lukman (Kaduna State), National Vice Chairman (South East) Dr. Ifeomah Arodiogbu (Imo State), National Vice Chairman (South South) Chief Hon. Victor Ton Giadom (Rivers State) and National Vice Chairman (South West) Dr. Kekemeke (Ondo State).

Others include; National Legal Adviser Barr, Ahmed Ei-Marzuk (Katsina State), National Treasurer, Uguru Mathew Ofoke (Ebony! State), National Financial Secretary Bashir Usman Gumel (Jigawa State) and Netional Organizing Secretary, Suleiman M Argungun (Kebbi State) amongst others.

Meanwhile President Buhari has called on members of the ruling party to remain united and strong and also support the incoming leadership of the party.

Speaking at the Eagle Square, Abuja, venue of the National Convention of the party, the President said: “This Convention is coming at a crucial time when we prepare for another round of a general election. Therefore, the need to remain strong and united for the party to exploit the rich and abundant potentials at its disposal cannot be overemphasized. We appreciate the right to hold different opinions and aspirations, however, such differences must not be to the detriment of the party.

“l passionately appeal to you all to support the incoming National Working Committee (NWC) to promote unity and avoid sentiments that are capable of causing disaffection and disunity. For those aspiring for party and public offices, your failure to realize such aspirations for party offices or to fly the party’s flag, should not be a basis for a campaign of calumny against the party. We should have the spirit of sportsmanship and always support the party to succeed.”

Buhari enjoined the new NWC members to promote internal democracy and equal opportunities and ensure that party primaries are not influenced by “highest bidders” going into the 2023 elections.

He commended the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee for steering the ship of the party this far including; reconciling aggrieved party members, purchasing a new party secretariat and launching an aggressive membership drive that saw three governors defecting into the APC, among others.

“It is gratifying that the party recorded massive and unprecedented defections under the Caretaker Committee administration. APC received three sitting Governors, a Deputy Governor, Senators, Members of the House of Representatives and State Assemblies, and other key officials from opposition parties who defected along with millions of their supporters.

“I am impressed to learn that the membership registration and revalidation exercise undertaken by the Caretaker Committee, has recorded over 41 million members. This has proved that we are indeed Nigeria’s leading and largest political party. It also exhibits our numerical strength and the potential to win elections at all given times fairly and squarely.”

The President who adduced reasons for his recent intervention in the affairs of the party, assured that it was not intended to muzzle dissenting voices.

He also called on all politicians and the electorate to abide by the new Electoral Act “ to promote the process of election, enhance transparency, fill in existing gaps and add value to Nigeria’s democracy for our democracy to thrive.”

Yobe Governor and Chairman CECPC, Buni while addressing the huge party faithful highlighted some of the achievements of the CECPC under his leadership which include genuine and all-inclusive reconciliation process to give everyone a true sense of belonging, confidence, and reassurance in the collective ownership of the party.

“Having reconciled substantial stakeholders, members and groups, the committee commenced membership registration and revalidation exercise, being one of the mandates of the CECPC, to establish the party’s numerical strength for proper planning and mobilization. The exercise provided our new members the opportunity to register as legitimate members of APC with equal rights, privileges, and opportunities, as well as, to give back the ownership of the party to the members, using the bottom-top approach.

“I am glad to state with all sense of fulfillment that the membership registration and revalidation exercise, recorded over 41 million members who registered with the details of their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) and passport size photographs. This unprecedented increase in membership from the previous 11 million registered members to over 41 million registered members, provides the party with an added advantage of winning elections in Nigeria with landslide victories.

“Mr. President, distinguished members, ladies and gentlemen, APC under the Caretaker Committee, made history with an unparalleled record of high-powered defections into the party. Three serving governors of Ebonyi State, His Excellency Engr. Dave Umahi, Cross River State, His Excellency Dr. Ben Ayade, and Zamfara State, Alhaji Bello Mutawalle, defected along with millions of their supporters from PDP into the APC.

“I am glad to add that the fortunes of the party were further enriched with the defection of former Speakers of the House of Representatives, former PDP national chairman, member PDP Board of Trustees, several Distinguished Senators and Honourable members of the House of Representatives and state assemblies, and several other heavyweights cutting across all the geo-political zones of the country.”

Meanwhile, the new national chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu has assured that he will make the party great again and that the party will win the coming general election in 2023.

Party adopts new constitution

The convention also ratified and adopted the amended constitution of the party.

The motion for the ratification and adoption of the parry’s constitution was moved by the chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni and seconded by Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello.

Presidential posters flood convention venue

Campaign posters of some APC bigwigs seeking the presidential ticket of the party had flooded the Eagle Square, venue of the convention and strategic locations in Abuja.

Our correspondent reports that the party’s top shots, whose posters flooded Abuja, are its national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; a former governor of Rivers State and incumbent Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

