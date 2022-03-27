Champion Newspapers Limited
Gospel singer, Chinedu Nwadike is dead

Popular gospel Singer, Chinedu Nwadike is dead. Chinedu died after battling blood cancer.

The 39-year-old reportedly died in Abuja on Sunday afternoon.

It was gathered that he recovered from kidney disease and was expected to be transferred to India for treatment of the blood cancer.

Before his death, the “Oku Gbajie Aka” crooner had pleaded for financial help from prominent Nigerians and others.

 

