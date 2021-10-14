APC Congress: Modu Sheriff pleads peaceful, family affair election

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

Former governor of Borno state and one of the aspirants seeking office of the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Alimodu Sheriff, has urged for a peaceful a win-win election during Saturday state congress.

The party has scheduled state congresses nationwide to elect leaders of the party at the state level.

But addressing a press conference Thursday in Abuja, Senator Alimodu Sheriff Campaign Organisation, in solidarity message to party members, urged them in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to conduct themselves peacefully and in a manner that will bring credence to the party and the country generally.

Speaking on behalf of the campaign organisation, Senator Rampyah Victor Lar, urged the APC members and all contestants to see the State Congresses as a family affair and not a do or die affair.

“I also want to use this opportunity to stress the fact that I am desirous of working for the party to strengthen it the more and to give the country the opportunity to prosper further under the leadership of President Buhari.

“I particularly thank President Buhari for leading the country and the party in the right direction despite challenges.

“This is critical to ensure unity of the party, so we can face the challenges ahead and the 2023 general election as a united front. In fighting and bickering will take us nowhere.

“Bearing in mind Mr. President’s performance, it is expected that the 12 Million votes will be greatly enhanced so that the APC remains the dominant party in Nigeria for a long time to come.”

While expressing assurance that his party will triumph in the 2023 general elections, the former Senator urged the leadership of APC to protect President Muhammadu Buhari’s twelve million votes.

“It is pertinent to state that for the APC the party shall triumph in 2023 at all levels from the State House of Assembly election to the Presidency. We shall ensure that Mr. President’s 12 Million votes are protected so that the party remains the party to beat at all times.

“By the grace of Allah when elected as the APC next national chairman, I will work harmoniously with the governors, the senators and members of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly and the party leaders in the interest of the party and the country at large under the guidance of Mr. President.”

