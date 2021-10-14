Akpabio left shoes too large for others to step into – Prelate Uche

The Prelate Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr Sunday Chukwuemeka Kanu Uche, has said that, Minister, Niger Delta Affairs Ministry, Senator Godswill Akpabio, ” left behind shoes too large for others to wear in Akwa Ibom State.”

He stated this at the Interfaith Roundtable On Building A Culture of Peace a d Unity in Our Country, organized by the Harvest Committee of Methodist Church Nigeria, Cathedral of Unity, Wuse Zone 3 Abuja.

Presenting an award of “Icon of Peace and Unity” to the former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio, represented by his Chief of Staff, Sir Etekamba Umoren, Prelate Uche said, “I am presenting this award of Icon of Peace and Unity to a man who did a lot in Akwa Ibom State, turned the state around, through free and compulsory education from primary and secondary school. He transformed the state and left it far better than he met it.”

” I am saying this publicly and I am not mincing words, ” former governor Akpabio and the incumbent Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, left a very big shoe behind that is still very difficult to fill.”

The event was chaired by former Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Azubuike Ihejerika, while the Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasir Ado Bayero was the Special Guest of Honour.

Also in attendance were representatives of the Senate President, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Dr Charles Akpabio, Chief Don Etim among numerous others.

For a better society