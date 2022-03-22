APC Chairmanship : We have not endorsed any aspirant – Senate APC Caucus 

By Adekunle Adesuji

Senators of All Progressives Congress on Monday debunked media report that the caucus has endorsed an aspirant among the three Senators contesting for the Chairmanship seat of the party.

Three senators, namely Messrs Adamu Abdullahi, Sani Musa and Tanko Al-Makura are contesting the position of the APC national chairman in the party’s convention slated for Saturday, March 26.

The clarification from Senate caucus of the party was sequel information that the APC senators had settled for the candidature of Senator Adamu Abdullahi.

The development caused a serious confusion among the senators as many of them contacted, denied ever endorsing Abdullahi.

Reacting to the information, Spokesperson for the Senate, Dr. Ajibola Basiru, when contacted, said the APC members in the red chamber had not endorsed any of the aspirants.

He said, “I am not aware that the APC senate caucus has adopted any senator for the position of the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress.

” I know that three senators are contesting and there was no where or occasion when we took any decision to adopt any particular candidate.

“We would be very happy if any of them emerge as the APC national chairman on Saturday.

“The emergence of any of the three senators would be a good omen to our institution.

“At the moment the APC senate caucus hasn’t endorsed any of them or agreed to pick any of them as the consensus candidate.

“Senators Adamu Abdullahi, Sani Musa and Tanko Al-Makura are in the race,” he added.