Ebonyi Community honours Philanthropist Dr Chukwuma Odii,..confers him Chieftaincy title

CLEMENT NNACHI ,Abakaliki

A renowned philanthropist and President of “Ebele and Anyichuks Foundation “Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, was at the weekend conferred with a Chieftaincy title of “Odozi Obodo 1 by the traditional ruler of Ekpelu Autonomous (the Ancestral home of Ikwo people )’ Ebonyi State His Royal Highness Albert Alo Opefi .

The ceremony held at the palace of the Monarch was in recognition of Dr Odii selfless, humanitarian and philanthropic service to the indigent, downtrodden, widows, orphans and vulnerable students of the society through his Foundation .

Dr Odii is an Ebonyi State born Business Mogul cum philanthropist based in Lagos ,the conferment of the Chieftaincy title on him. was part of activities marking the Royal Father 15th coronation anniversary and. Ofala festival.

Earlier in a welcome address His Royal Highness Albert Alo said that the recipient Dr Odii, was selected based on his positive contributions to the development, progress and service to humanity .

The Monarch congratulated the recipient and urged him to continue to impact positively to the,downtrodden and the general public.

In an acceptance speech, the recipient Chief Odii commended the Monarch, the entire Ekpelu kingdom for the honour and pledged to continue his philanthropic nature to the members of the society.

He opined,”I am deeply happy to this Community for honoring me and my family today,this will go a long way in spuring us to do more to humanity, we are going to double our humanitarian service”

“I want to urge the youths to work hard, be honest, stay away from crime and engage themselves in productive ventures so that they will be able to make positive contributions to our society and as such make our society a better place for all to live in”, he concluded.

It would be recalled that “Ebele and Anyichuks Foundation “‘has over the years been involved in the provision. of Humanitarian Services to humanity.

The Foundation has constructed 130 Houses for widows and the downtrodden in Ebonyi State in addition to the award of Scholarships to students in various tertiary institutions in the country.

“Ebele and Anyichuks Foundation’ has provided succor to widows,indigents and has embarked on youths empowerment schemes.

Other recipients of Chieftaincy title during the Event included the Ebonyi State Deputy Governor Kelechi Igwe, Architect Christian Asaga Nwali and the Chairman of Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State Elder Steve Orogwu.

