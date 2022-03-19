APC Chairmanship: Aspirants not aware of any consensus arrangement – Sani Musa

OBIORA IFOH , Abuja

Sani Musa, has said the leadership of APC did not tell the aspirants of any consensus arrangement, hence he is in the race. A frontline national chairmanship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Senator representing Niger East,, has said the leadership of APC did not tell the aspirants of any consensus arrangement, hence he is in the race. Senator Musa who returned his nomination form ahead of the party’s national convention, Friday in Abuja, told newsmen that APC needs a vibrant leadership that will change the status quo.

Other national chairmanship aspirants who returned their nominations included; former governor of Nasarawa state, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, former governor of Benue state, Senator George Akume, another former governor of Nasarawa state, Abdullahi Adamu, a busines mogul, Malam Saliu Mustapha and Mohammed Saidu Etsu. When asked why he was pressing on despite alleged endorsement of a national chairmanship aspirant, Senator Musa said: “Why did the party sell forms to us? You sold (APC) forms to us. And as far as I’m concerned, there’s never been anybody that officially contacted me or any other aspirants. Nobody! And the spokesperson to Mr President, Femi Adesina had said it that there is no endorsement.

“So, we want a vibrant leadership. We want leadership that will change the status quo. What are we talking about, the endorsement I want is your (people’s) endorsement. I want the endorsement of 43 million APC members. That is what I need.” While assuring his readiness for the national convention, the chairmanship aspirant said: “The APC needs a leader that will be able to build consensus between all dividing organs. “The executive governors are there to support the party and the party is there to work with the governors. We want to see a party that will become an institution in Africa. APC is the largest party and all we need to do is to put the structure.

“We have a democracy in this country that has a very strong foundation but what we are lacking is the leadership that will be able to transform our party structure to what it should be. A platform to groom leaders. “That is what I’m bringing to APC. And APC will not be dependent on anybody to fund it. With the number of 43 million membership, we have no business going cap in hand to beg anybody for money. That is what I’m bringing to APC,” Musa said.

Meanwhile, as a birthday anniversary gift, APC youth groups have jointly obtained nomination form for the youth representative in the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed, to contest the position of the National Organising Secretary at the forthcoming national convention.

Ahmed, who is also the Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Investment marked his 42nd birthday anniversary on Friday. The APC has zoned the position of National Organising Secretary to North-west where Ahmed hails from. Among the groups that obtained the nomination form include: APC Rebirth, APC National Youth Movement and APC Youths Forum, among others. Addressing a news conference after obtaining the form Friday in Abuja, leaders of the APC groups who took turn to speak on the competency of Barrister Ahmed, said it is a pay back for the Kano born young politician, having led them to a robust political inclusion since emergence of APC as a political party in Nigeria. Speaking on behalf his group, the Convener of the APC Rebirth, Malam Aliu Audu, said: “It’s a good thing that we have decided to do this on his birthday and part of the things we have yearned for over the time is for competent people to occupy critical positions and also to ask for inclusion of young people who are in the majority of party membership and there’s no other person to stand with for us or stand by than Ismail Ahmed, who singlehandedly has given more young people the platform to showcase what they can do and how they can add value to growing the party. “Before the merger itself, he (Ahmed) was the one person who brought us from the different parts of the party together and got us to understand the fact that we have a role to play in the country by taking part so that at some point just like now to take charge in how the future that affects us is being decided to ensure we are on the table when that future will be negotiated.” Audu added that there was no better time to appreciate all the investments Ahmed has done in several youths than now. For Ife Adebayo, the chairman of APC Youth Forum, Ahmed has contributed much to the growth of APC, hence he should be considered. Adebayo said: “We believe very strongly that he has contributed to this party and as young people we believe that based on his contribution to the party he’s fit and able to organize this party and put the party on the right footings working with other members of the NWC before the general elections in 2023.”

