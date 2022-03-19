Buhari returns to Nigeria after medical trip to London Latest News By Peter On Mar 19, 2022 15 Share President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja on Friday, following a medical check-up in London, UK. Buhari left the country on March 6. He had earlier planned to embark on the medical trip from Nairobi, Kenya after attending the United Nations Environmental Programme at 50, but returned to Nigeria on March 4. While in London, the president met with Mai Mala Buni, the Interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee. The presidential aircraft carrying Buhari touched down at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 7.09pm. For a better society Continue Reading Buhari returns to Nigeria after medical trip to LondonChampion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngdaily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsLatest Newsmedical check-upMuhammadu Buhari 15 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppPinterestEmailFacebook MessengerLinkedinTelegram
