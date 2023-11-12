AnyworkX app makes a grand entry into Africa’s e-Commerce market to improve productivity in the service industry. The app is aimed to tackle the challenges service providers and customers experience in their online transactions

Set to reshape the way services are accessed and delivered across Africa, AnyworkX is a digital platform designed to address the challenges faced by both customers and vendors in the African service industry, where the rapid growth of internet penetration and mobile telephony has created a clear path for its emergence.

Bolaji Bayo-Tijani, Executive Director, Product and Strategy at X-agon Digital Solutions Limited, shared a personal story that resonates with many, in terms of struggling to find a reliable service provider in an urgent situation. This common predicament, faced by countless individuals, highlights the urgent issue AnyworkX aims to solve: the challenge of finding trustworthy and efficient service providers when you need them the most.

“With AnyworkX, we are addressing the fundamental problems faced by both customers and service providers in Africa,” said Bolaji Abdullahi during his presentation. “Traditional methods of finding service providers are time-consuming, unreliable, and often lack the desired quality. AnyworkX is here to change that.”

AnyworkX is not just another app; it is a comprehensive online marketplace that aggregates a wide range of services, covering over 200 categories, including fashion designing, plumbing, electricity, and photography, among others. The platform is designed to offer a secure, convenient, and efficient way to connect. One of the key innovations of AnyworkX is its advanced verification system, ensuring that all users are legitimate, qualified, and trustworthy.

This innovation recognizes the importance of financial inclusion for service providers. To support them in enhancing the quality of their services, the platform has partnered with financial institutions, providing SME loan support for tools and equipment upgrades, subject to specific terms and conditions.

“We have created a transformative and inclusive platform that overcomes challenges faced by Africans while financially empowering them,” explained Bolaji Abdullahi. “AnyworkX aims to provide a platform that brings together service providers across Africa, creating a larger market and boosting income generation and economic empowerment in Africa.”

Expatiating on the product’s security, AnyworkX prioritizes safety and security, implementing a comprehensive verification process for all users before they can transact on the app. This mandatory verification ensures the elimination of identity fraud and builds a foundation of trust among users. The platform also offers a secure in-app wallet, facilitating convenient and protected transactions, thus eliminating payment trust issues during service exchanges.

AnyworkX doesn’t just stop at solving the immediate problem of connecting customers with service providers; it envisions a future where the service industry in Africa thrives. Bolaji Abdullahi emphasized the platform’s potential to contribute significantly to the African economy, creating a borderless marketplace for services and fostering economic growth and enhanced livelihoods.

“Our vision is to be the leading e-ordering app in Africa by 2025,” said Bolaji Abdullahi. “With AnyworkX, we are not just creating an app; we are building a community, empowering individuals, and driving economic growth across the continent.”

While currently active in Nigeria, AnyworkX has ambitious plans for expansion across Africa. Tapping into the continent’s growing e-ordering market, the platform aims to become Africa’s leading app, offering endless services and possibilities.

Its vision aligns with the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, enabling seamless service exchanges across borders, benefiting both service seekers and providers. Beyond productivity, it is a stimulating solution that bridges gaps, fosters economic growth, and ensures a brighter, more connected future for Africa’s service industry.