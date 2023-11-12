Osun Governor rapes law by nominating his Senior Legal Assistant as OSIEC Chairman -APC chieftain Ayo Kusamotu

—–Calls for cancellation of appointment

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Barrister Ayodele Kusamotu, has called on the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, to cancel and void the nomination made on the State Independent Electoral Commission.

In a statement issued and made available on Sunday in Osogbo, the State Capital, Kusamotu, who described the nomination as an aberration to the law, would be challenged before a competent court.

“The Osun State Governor, Senator Nurudeen Jackson Ademola Adeleke rapes and violates the law by nominating a card- carrying and registered member of his political party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who also doubles as his Special Adviser on Legal Matters, Barr. Hasim Abioye, as the chairman of Osun State Independent Electoral Commission.

“The newly-nominated chairman of the State Electoral Body is a member of the PDP who contested for Ifelodun State Constituency, Ikirun into Osun State House of Assembly in 2018 general elections where he lost to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress ( APC), Hon. Mulikat Adeola”, Kusamotu said.

He emphasized that the new nominee again contested for the primary of his political party in 2023 general elections for same constituency where he lost to another member of his party, one Hon. (Barr) Tajudeen Adeyemi, who is currently representing the constituency in the Osun State House of Assembly.

The APC Chieftain contended that with relevant laws, a person to be appointed as the chairman of the State Electoral Body must be non- partisan, be of proven integrity with good character and not being a member of any registered political party.

It would be recalled that after losing the primary of his party, Governor Adeleke appointed Abioye as his Senior Legal Adviser on Legal Matters, the position he held until his latest nomination as the chairman of the State Electoral Body.

Also recently, the State Chapter of APC has asked the State High Court, to set aside the appointment of 68 Local Government Area caretaker committee Chairmen.

The APC through its counsel, Ayodele Kusamotu, Idowu Oloyede and three others, also asked the court to declare the caretaker committees constituted into the State Local Governments, Osun State Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs); State Council Area offices and State Local Council Administrative Offices illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional.

Kusamotu also described as unlawful, the dissolution of Statutory Commissions including the State Independent Electoral Commission approved by Governor Adeleke on October 30 this year in a circular by Secretary to the state Government, Hon. Teslim Igbalaye.

