Anyaoku, Amusu,Osunkeye, Otudeko, ICAN , others at Condolence visit to the Family of Akintola Williams in Lagos

L-r... Chairman, Osunkeye & Associates, Chief Olusegun Osunkeye; former secretary general of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku; Legal Practitioner, Mr. George Etomi; Son of Late doyen of the accounting profession,  Mr. Seni Williams; during the condolence visit for Nigeria's first indigenous chartered accountant,  Chief Akintola Williams, held at their residence in Lagos. 12/9/2023...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Chairman at Lasaco Assurance PLC, Chief (Mrs.) Olateju Phillips; Son of Late doyen of the accounting profession, Mr. Seni Williams; President Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) Dr. Innocent Okwuosa; during the condolence visit for Nigeria’s first indigenous chartered accountant, Chief Akintola Williams.

Chairman of Honeywell Group, Dr . Oba Otudeko, signing the Condoles register at late Chief Akintola Williams. Residence.

L-r …Former president of ICAN, Sir Ike Nwokolo; Son of Late Doyen of the accounting profession,  Mr. Seni Williams; family friend, Yemi Akingbe and Chairman of Honeywell Group  Dr. Oba Otudeko.

L-r… Immediate past governor of Ogun State,  Senator, Ibikunle Amosun; his wife Dr. Olufunso Amosun; Chairman, Osunkeye & Associates, Chief Olusegun Osunkeye.

L-r …Past  District Governor, Lions Club International, Mr. Tokunbo Aromolaran; daughter of  Late Doyen of the accounting profession,  Tokunbo Williams; President/CEO of Deloitte West & Central Africa; Mr. Emmanuel Ikazoboh; District Governor Lions Clubs District 404A3 Nigeria, Lion Niyi Balogun.

Chairman at Lasaco  Assurance PLC, Chief (Mrs.) Olateju Phillips, signing the condolence register.

Former Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Elder Felix Ohiwerei, (right) arriving at Chief Akintola Williams’s residence.

Retires, Chairman of UAC’s Chief, Bode Emmanuel, (right) arriving at Chief Akintola Williams. Residence.

From 5th left past   District Governor, Lions Club International, Mr Tokunbo Aromolaran; daughter of Late doyen of the accounting profession,  Tokunbo Williams; President/CEO of Deloitte West & Central Africa; Mr. Emmanuel Ikazoboh; District Governor Lions Clubs District 404A3 Nigeria, Lion Niyi Balogun, and other Members of Lions Clubs, during the condolence visit for Nigeria’s first indigenous chartered accountant,  Chief Akintola Williams, held at their residence in Lagos. 12/9/2023…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

