Anyaoku, Amusu,Osunkeye, Otudeko, ICAN , others at Condolence visit to the Family of Akintola Williams in Lagos

Chairman of Honeywell Group, Dr . Oba Otudeko, signing the Condoles register at late Chief Akintola Williams. Residence.

L-r… Immediate past governor of Ogun State, Senator, Ibikunle Amosun; his wife Dr. Olufunso Amosun; Chairman, Osunkeye & Associates, Chief Olusegun Osunkeye.

Chairman at Lasaco Assurance PLC, Chief (Mrs.) Olateju Phillips, signing the condolence register.

Former Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Elder Felix Ohiwerei, (right) arriving at Chief Akintola Williams’s residence.

Retires, Chairman of UAC’s Chief, Bode Emmanuel, (right) arriving at Chief Akintola Williams. Residence.

From 5th left past District Governor, Lions Club International, Mr Tokunbo Aromolaran; daughter of Late doyen of the accounting profession, Tokunbo Williams; President/CEO of Deloitte West & Central Africa; Mr. Emmanuel Ikazoboh; District Governor Lions Clubs District 404A3 Nigeria, Lion Niyi Balogun, and other Members of Lions Clubs, during the condolence visit for Nigeria’s first indigenous chartered accountant, Chief Akintola Williams, held at their residence in Lagos. 12/9/2023…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.