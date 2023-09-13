Borno gives private schools December deadline to be accredited, re-accredited or risk closure

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Borno State government has given December deadline to private schools that failed to come forward for accreditation and re-accreditation or risks total closure.

The State Ministry of Education in a statement issued by the Director, Schools, Alhaji Mustapha Umar, said: “The general public is hereby notified that so far, only 266, private schools and colleges have applied and successfully accredited/reaccredited by the Ministry.

“All schools yet be reaccredited are operating illegally for which they risk closure at any time”, the Ministry warned.

Alhaji Umar also said: “Accreditation and reaccreditation forms for new and existing schools were issued in September, 2022.A deadline of 30th January, 2023 which was later extended by four months ending 30th May, 2023 for submission, inspection and issued of accreditation/reaccreditation certification for operating private schools and colleges in the state, were given”.

While looking forward to accredited/reaccredited more schools in the coming days, the Ministry advised the general public to take note that only the accredited/ reaccredited private schools and colleges are allowed to operate.

