ANSEC awards premier road, Onitsha contract, others

In the march toward fulfilling the vision of Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, CFR, of making Anambra State a liveable and prosperous megacity with the best road network, the Anambra State Executive Council (ANSEC) has approved the release of the sum of one hundred and eighteen million, eight hundred and fifteen thousand, five naira, ninety-six kobo (N118,815,005.96) inclusive of Preliminaries, Contingencies, and 7.5% VAT of N8,911,125.45 for the construction of Premier Road, Onitsha in favour of Alitho Nig. Ltd. Date of completion is a period of 4 weeks from the date of the payment of the mobilization fee.

ANSEC also approved the release of the sum of one billion, eight hundred and fifty million naira (N1,850,000,000.00) being the Revised Estimated Total Cost (RETC) for the construction of Ukwuorji Awka – Umuenechi Village – Ifite Nibo – Isiagu Road with a 2.1km Spur to Zik Avenue. The contract was awarded to J. Quarison Int’l Ltd with a completion period of 5 (dry weather) months from the date of the payment of the mobilization fee.

The reconstruction of Port Harcourt Street, Onitsha was equally accented to by ANSEC at the sum of one billion, eight hundred million naira (N1,800,000,000.00) for the reconstruction of Port Harcourt Street, Onitsha. The contract was awarded to FEROTEX Construction Company with a completion period of 5 months from the date of the payment of the mobilization fee.

Miss Elems Road, Onitsha was awarded for reconstruction by council at the sum of four hundred and thirty million, three hundred and eighty-one thousand, three hundred and eighty-six naira, thirty-nine kobo (N430,381,386.39). The contract was awarded to Mashuchun International Ltd with a completion period of 3 months from the date of the payment of the mobilization fee.

