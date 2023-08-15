Verve Unveils ‘Good Life’ Promo to Support Customers

Africa’s payment cards and digital token platform, Verve has kicked off the 4th edition of its annual ‘Good Life’ promo to appreciate and support its customers.

Launched recently in Lagos in the presence of financial sector stakeholders and the media, the promo was also considered timely to cushion the economic effects of subsidy removal on customers.

Among the juicy offerings of the six- months running promo included cash prize, free fuel, rent support and school fees, among others.

Speaking, Cherry Eromosele, Executive Vice President & Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of Interswitch Group, reiterated that the promo initiative not only aimed to improve cardholders’ experience across company’s various touchpoints, but to reward their loyalty and improve their living conditions.

She said, “This promo holds a special place in our hearts as it allows us to give back to customers who have been the backbone of our success. Beyond providing seamless and secure payment solutions to customers, we are committed to giving succor to cardholders and impact the lives of Nigerians positively.”

To qualify for a win, Eromosele advised customers to continue to transact with their verve card on Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), Point of Sale (POS) terminals and online platforms such as Google play store and storage, Netflix, Amazon Prime and spotify, amongst others.

Managing Director of Verve International, Vincent Ogbunude explained further that the joy and fulfilment the promo had brought to consumers across Africa for four years now remained the company’s driving force, motivating it to continually raise the bar. On his part, Group Head, Paytoken and Inclusio, Interswitch Group, Chidike Oluaoha encouraged members of the public willing to partake in the promo to get a verve card from their banks.

“By simply transacting twice weekly with their new cards, they qualify for a chance to win exciting prizes from the impressive array of incredible rewards”, he said.