Another tragedy in Lagos as truck crushes many school children to death

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Tragedy struck at Ogunusi Road, Grammar School bus-stop, Ojodu Berger area of Lagos State as a number of school children were crushed to death by yet-to-be identified truck.

Daily Champion learnt that tragedy led to a rampage as some irate bystanders waylaid police and Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASEMA) officers at the scene

The incident led to heavy traffic around area which included Ogba, Ikeja and environs.

Many commuters resorted to trekking as the gridlock persisted as commercial drivers capitalizing on the situation to increase trasnport fare.

In a statement signed by Yemi Sule from Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) did not also specify the number of casualties but stated that norlmacy had been restored.

It read, “Agency received a distress call at 2:56 pm about a truck accident at Ogunusi Road, Grammar School Bus-stop, Ojodu Berger.

“However, the information gathered from LASTMA and NPF Officials at the scene revealed that an unidentified truck lost control and rammed into students returning from School.

“The incident led to severe injuries to some victims, others were discovered dead.

“This unfortunate incident provoked some bystanders into taking laws into their hand by lynching of NPF, LASTMA Officials and other first responders at the scene, destroying vehicles and other properties.

“The number of fatalities and casualties could not be ascertained as at the time of reporting.

“The attack by the miscreants led the Emergency Team to head back to base as the scene was insecure and unsafe for rescue and recovery operations.”