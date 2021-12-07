6th Annual Music Minds End of year Party on ‘Meet & Greet’ held in Lagos Photo Gallery By Peter On Dec 7, 2021 L-r ... Yinka Alakija, Nigerian poet and actress Taiwo Ajai Lycett.,,Dejumo Lewis Olori Peju Sonuga, Edaoto Agbenyi .during the 6th Annual Music Minds End of year party held in Lagos 0n 5/12/2021.PHOTOS CHINYERE IKEANYI . 0 12 Share L-r… Iconic Nigerian sports broadcaster Dele Adetiba, presenting award to Nigerian poet and actress Taiwo Ajai Lycett. Member Music Minds Mr Akin Fatunke. L-r… Yemi Ogunlowo with Yinka Alakija. L-r… Taiwo Ajai Lycett, Oba Gbenga Sonuga ,his wife Olori Peju Sonuga. L-r …Mr Taiwo Obileye, Mr Funsho Britto,and Omolara Julius . Lekan Animasahum a.k.a Baba –Ali; performing at the stage . ..Cross Section of Members of Music Minds, during their 6th Annual End of year party held in Lagos 0n 5/12/2021…. PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI. For a better society Continue Reading 6th Annual Music Minds End of year Party on ‘Meet & Greet’ held in LagosChampion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngCHINYERE IKEANYIdaily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsDele AdetibaLatest News 0 12 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppPinterestEmailFacebook MessengerLinkedinTelegram