6th Annual Music Minds End of year Party on ‘Meet & Greet’ held in Lagos

L-r ... Yinka Alakija, Nigerian poet and actress Taiwo Ajai Lycett.,,Dejumo Lewis Olori Peju Sonuga, Edaoto Agbenyi .during the 6th Annual Music Minds  End of year party held in Lagos 0n 5/12/2021.PHOTOS CHINYERE IKEANYI .
L-r… Iconic Nigerian sports broadcaster Dele Adetiba, presenting award to Nigerian poet and actress Taiwo Ajai Lycett.

Member Music Minds Mr Akin Fatunke.

L-r… Yemi Ogunlowo  with Yinka Alakija.

L-r… Taiwo Ajai Lycett, Oba Gbenga Sonuga ,his wife Olori Peju Sonuga.

L-r …Mr Taiwo Obileye, Mr Funsho Britto,and Omolara Julius .

Lekan Animasahum a.k.a Baba –Ali; performing at the stage .

..Cross Section of Members of Music Minds, during their  6th Annual End of year party held in Lagos 0n 5/12/2021…. PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

