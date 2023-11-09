Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Annual General Meeting of Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r... Life Patron, Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN). Chief Oluusegun Osoba, CON;   President (NPAN) Mai. Kabiru  Yusuf;   Treasurer. Mrs. Angela Emuwa; Life Patron, Prince Nduka Obaigbena; Deputy President. Frank Aigbogun;  Ex-Officio member , Ayodele Aminu. during the  Annual General Meeting of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) held in Lagos. on 8/11/2023... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
7
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r… Council Member  Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) Mr. Ray Ekpu; Publicity Secretary Dr. (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; General Secretary  Mr Fidelis Anosike; Deputy President; Lady Maiden Alex-ibru and  Life Patron, Chief Olusegun Osoba, CON.

L-r… President (NPAN) Mai. Kabiru   Yusuf; General Manager South Media Trust Group. Ademola Oladosu; Director/Board Member Media Trust Group.Manir Dan-Ali, during the  Annual General Meeting of Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) held in Lagos. on 8/11/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://istagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 10298 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Praise Party movie film premiere by Anuli Ajagu held in…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 8, 2023

Catholic Church of Divine Mercy Lekki Luncheon Harvest,…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 7, 2023

1 of 379