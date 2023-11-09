Governor Mutfwang calls for calm amidst protests over Appeal Court verdicts

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, has pleaded for calm amongst citizens of the state in the wake of protests sparked by the recent Appeal Court decisions that invalidated the mandates of the PDP National Assembly members in the state.

In a statement on Wednesday in Jos, Governor Mutfwang acknowledged the profound disappointment felt by the people over the Appeal Court’s pronouncement but called for calm.

He emphasized that it is natural to be distressed and devastated when there is a feeling that their will has been truncated. Though the Judgements hasn’t gone as many envisaged from the outset, he urged the people not to take the law into their hands.

Governor Mutfwang said it has been brought to his knowledge that both partisan and non-partisan persons participated in the protest and said, “I appeal for calm. I strongly urge the citizens of Plateau State not to take any steps that will adversely affect the relative peace we are enjoying today. Let’s not allow the feeling of disenchantment to degenerate into breakdown of law and order.”

Expressing unwavering faith in the judiciary, the Governor assured the people that justice would prevail for the citizens of Plateau State. He encouraged the people to be optimistic amidst the prevailing challenges and to trust the judicial process.

The Governor also noted that it was brought to his attention that some security personnel manhandled innocent persons. He however acknowledged the significant contribution of various security personnel in ensuring there is peace in the state and urged them to be polite in controlling peaceful protesters.

Governor Mutfwang urged the people, particularly supporters of the PDP not to resort to vandalism but rather to place their trust and confidence in God Almighty, the Supreme Judge who presides over the universe.

He reiterated that as long as God remains on the throne, victory is certain. He urged the citizens not to succumb to despair but to find solace in the knowledge that God is ever watchful and active.

