… Commends him for promoting peace In Nigeria

The Minister of Defence, Maj Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd) is rejoicing with the Sultan of Sokoto His Eminence, Alhaji (Dr) Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, CFR, mni.

This is to commemorate His 15th Anniversary on the throne of the Sultanate.

General Magashi congratulated Sultan Abubakar for his eloquent demonstration of astute Leadership capability and capacity in promoting a peaceful and virile nation.

He described the Sultan who is the President General, Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs as an uncommon bridge builder, a highly detrabalised Nigerian and an embodiment of peace.

General Magashi expressed delight that the religeous leader in the last 15 years of his enthronement has been relentlessly and selflessly walking -the – Talk in contributing to the National Security dialogue, debate and defence through several scholarly presentation of papers and authoring of books that enjoyed wide circulations and readership beyond the shores of the Country.

The Defence Minister said his peaceful reign has witnessed unprecedented transformation in Sokoto State, improved religeous tolerance in Nigeria as well as opened new vitsa of developmental strides and strives that have re-positioned the age-long highly respected Seat of the Caliphate.

He lauded Sultan’s monumental and instrumental roles in promoting Inter – religeous harmony, Peaceful Co-existence and his unwavering commitment to the upliftment of the status of the Traditional Institution in Nigeria as major stakeholders in building a virile nation.

General Magashi prayed for continous good health and long reign for His Emminence Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III as he remains a shining light of a well dignified royal Father with inexhaustible passion and high pedigree in serving Almighty Allah and humanity in general.