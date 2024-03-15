Anambra vigilante office, man, vehicle set ablaze by unknown gunmen

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

Scores of yet-to-be-identified gunmen in the early hours of Thursday, invaded the office of the Anambra State Vigilante group, AVS,, located at Amichi, Nnewi South Local Government Area of the state and set office, vehici and a man ablaze.

According to impeccable inside sources the unknown gunmen set the middle-aged man they met inside one of the vehicles parked in front of the office, ablaze with the vehicle.

The sources added that they invaded the AVG’s premises at about 7am on Thursday, while chanting some pro-Biafran songs before entering the premises to carry out their action.

“They arrived the premises of the AVG at about 7am today(Thursday) chanting pro-Biafran songs. Those boys came to Amichi and terrorised the community for about 45 minutes to one hour. Everywhere was silent as they terrorised our town as their activities sent panic into the area.

“They set a building in the premises on fire before coming out to set a vehicle parked in front of the building on fire together with a man that was inside the vehicle. The fire burnt for several hours. We need the assistance of Anambra state fire service to put off the fire. AVG Amichi is currently on fire,” said the sources.

A video currently circulating on the social media, showed where the vehicle was burning with a voice calling for the state fire service.

When contacted the state police spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, (SP), he confirmed that the attack took place, but yet to get details

“Yes, the attack took place but the full details are not available yet, our men are on the scene to bring normalcy to the area. I will call you back please,” Ikenga added.