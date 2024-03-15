Court remands Gov. Adeleke’s appointee in Ilesha prison

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

A Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, on Thursday, remanded a member of the state Transport Management System, Oyeyemi Olalekan popularly known as Emir in Ilesa correctional center for alleged acts of terrorism, conspiracy, malicious damage, and murder.

Daily Champion reports that the defendant was arraigned by the Nigerian Police headquarters on ten counts of charges allegedly committed between February and November 2022.

It was also reported that the defendant, who had been declared wanted by the police, was appointed as a member of the Osun Transport Disciplinary Committee by Governor Ademola Adeleke sometime in January 2023, before being taken to custody on September 14, 2023 by the police anti-kidnapping team in Osogbo, and whisked to the force headquarters in Abuja.

Emir pleaded not guilty to the charges read to him in court while his counsel, Edmund Biriomoni, presented the bail application to the court.

However, in order to raise an objection to the defendant’s release, the prosecution, lead by Rabiu Usman, requested an adjournment of the case.

The defendant was alleged to have unlawfully shot no fewer than four people which includes, one Oyewale Sharif to death in Ayetoro area, Osogbo, on November 28, 2022, one Tope and Muraina Olayiwole at CMS junction on February 27, 2022, and shot Tajudeen Rabiu to death at Ayepe, Ilesa garage, Osogbo, on August 5, 2022.

According to the charge sheet, the alleged crime contravened the provision of section 26 (1)(a) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, and section 2(2)(h) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2013.

Justice Emmanuel Ayoola, however, ordered the remand of the defendant in the correctional center and adjourned the case to March 19 for the prosecution to move the counter bail application and for the hearing of the applications.