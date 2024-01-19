Anambra sports development boss urges coaches to comb grassroots, discover talents, warns against fielding over-age athletes

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Chairman of Anambra State Sports Development Commission, Patrick-Estate Onyedum, has called on sports associations and coaches in the state to embark on aggressive talent discovery and development.

Addressing coaches and secretaries of sports associations during a meeting with the management of the Commission in Awka on Friday, Onyedum urged coaches to carry their trade to the grassroots and to identify raw talents to nurture them for state and national sports tournaments.

He, however, warned against fielding over-age athletes for any age-bound competition, saying that anyone found wanting in that regard would face serious sanction.

While reviewing the activities of the Ministry in the 2023 sporting year, Onyedum hailed the staff members for the success of the school sports festival, national sports festival, national youth game and other competitions staged during the year.

The chairman said, “The game of age cheat remains a no-go area for us, we want to have athletes that fall within the specified age for all age group competitions because we are developing sports. What we are doing is futuristic.

“From school sports to youth games, Anambra wants to take pride as the most age-compliant state. We need as many medals as we can get but we have to earn them.

“Look at the children we took to the national youth games, almost all came from school sports, they own the future in their various sports because we are monitoring their progress.

“The sports associations in the state should ensure they organise one age group and one open competition as a part of their mandates to grow their sports.

“These competitions would enable you to identify talents that would be presented at state and national competitions. Failure to meet the target can deny you slots in the state team.”

Onyedum further promised to support the association to feature in national championships, even as he urged them to submit their proposals on time.

In his speech, Coach Olu Sule, the Consultant to the Commission encouraged the coaches to do their job with more passion and commitment.

He described coaching as one of the best jobs, stressing that nothing gives greater joy than coaches seeing their athletes soaring in their sports and mounting the podium.

He said, “Sports is a big business, it gives money and fame and as a coach, your target should be to produce athletes that will rise to continental and world stage.

“As a management, we shall organise refresher programmes for you including secretaries to update us with new developments and technical innovations in various games.”

Others who spoke at the meeting were senior directors in the Commission including Okwonna and Emeka Obidimma.