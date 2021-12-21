Anambra market crises : Integrity group traders are liars – commissioner

By Phil Okose Onitsha

The Anambra State Commissioner for Trade, Markets and Wealth Creation, Hon. Uchenna Okafor, has described traders in the state under the aegis of Integrity group, as liars who could not prove their claim with facts that he imposed market leadership with his anointed caretaker committee candidates after collecting a whopping sum of #10million from them.

Hon.Okafor was reacting to a five -page petition which the group allegedly sent to the state Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, over the alleged imposition.

The petition was titled, “petition against Hon. Uchenna Okafor (Wiper) Hon. Commissioner for Trade, Markets, Commerce and Wealth Creation, for wanton abuse of office and power illiciate, extortion of funds from popular markets in the state, imposition of caretaker interim committee system in markeks around Onitsha, Ogbaru, Idemili and its environs, blatant refusal to allow the conduct of election into the executive position in the market union in Anambra state.”

Hon. Okafor who spoke through the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Trade and Commerce, Mr. Ike Samuel, said that, “we have reasons why election was not held in the markets. It was because of Covid -19 pandemic last year and after the Covid-19 we could not do the election because we were talking about gubernatorial election”

“As a result we extended tenures of caretaker committees and in the case of elected executive whose tenure expired we put caretaker especially in those markets where political tension are too high”

“We try to calm the situation by appointing a caretaker committee and then watch it until the situation comes down. There is no personal intension for that. People that are not opportuned or it did not favour will definitely want to talk.

That the Commissioner collects money and installs his candidates is a lie. What we are doing is to make sure the tension in the markets come down. So tenure is extended for one reason or the other”

“We can not try to satisfy one group or the other on the negative interest of government. We must watch what is happening at that market and make sure that place is conducive for election

Some markets like main market, Ochanja, among others that work on season you can not think of conducting election there now. It is the people who feel if you put caretaker that it will not favour them that are making the allegation”

On the vow by the Integrity group that it would frustrate the Commissioner’s National Asssembly, NASS ambition he said that the group has no such power

“Many of the members of the group are misled to talk what they don’t know and they are saying this thing because they are not favoured” he stated.

In the petition signed by the group chairman, Chief Obinna Madu and secretary, Onyeka Udeogaranya, they accused the Commissioner of insisting on imposition of caretaker committees who paid him #10million to help make money in readiness for his political ambition come 2023.

“Consequently, he deffered all pleas, meditation and persuasion by stakeholders of main market Onitsha to be allowed to conduct election into the executive posts of the market to have way for Democratic leadership of the market but to no avail because of the financial benefits he gets there”

“He extended his imposition for financial gains to Ose, Nkwo Igbukwu, Ogbaru, Bridge head, Ogboafele, among other markets.”

“He also collects money from markets where construction of new stalls/shops are ongoing especially at Ochanja, building materials market Ogidi, Bridgehead and Ose markets and when asked he will claim collecting the money on behalf of the Governor’s wife”

The group pleaded to Governor Willie Obiano to come to the rescue of the traders insisting on embarking on protest if nothing is done to stop the Commissioner.

“We are ready for him, he is eyeing to be a member of the House of Representatives in the next political dispensation, so he wants money to prepare himself at the detriment of others and it is unacceptable.”