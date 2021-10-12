Anambra guber candidates present manifestos to residents in Lagos

How to tackle insecurity in Anambra State dominated the campaigns of some candidates of political parties vying for the gubernatorial elections on November 6 as they presented their manifestos to their people in Lagos State.

They also talked about how to transform, reposition and turn Anambra to a state that will be the envy of all if elected.

The occasion, held at Colonades Hotel in Ikoyi, and tagged: tagged: ‘Nzuko Umunna with Anambra Governorship Candidates’, was organized by the Association of Anambra State Development Unions (AASDU) Lagos last Saturday.

Some of the candidates present were Chief Val Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Dr Obiora Okonkwo (Zenith Labour Party), Dr. Godwin Maduka (Accord Party), Chief Akachukwu Nwakpo of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chief Ben Etiaba (Action Alliance) and Dr. Chidozie Nwankwo of African Action Congress. (AAC).

Others including Professor Chukwuma Soludo, the flag-bearer of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Senator Andy Uba, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), apologised for their absence.

In his opening remarks, the AASDU president, Chief Amechi Ebeledike, said this year’s Anambra election was not going to be business as usual, adding that Anambrarians were poised to make sure that only the best is good for their state.

Chief Ebeledike, who said there was the need to invite the candidates to come and present their plans for the state, stated: “I will continue to honour the undying AASDU rallying spirit, especially in shaping the electoral fortunes of Anambra politicians, particularly in the governorship race . We have done it before and we shall do it again.”

The AASDU further said: ‘It is on record that hardly has any candidate successfully emerged as elected governor of Anambra State without partnering with AASDU Lagos. The reason is obvious – almost all the past candidates have had Lagos as their second homes and made their fortunes here in Lagos in association with other prominent Anambrarians who are known to be influencers of great feat”.

‘It is, therefore, imperative that the support of the Lagos group would produce the much-desired exponential effects and catalysts to ensure electoral victory at home.’

Chief Ebeledike, who called on the candidates to play by the rules, urged them to avoid doing anything that would escalate the current volatile security situation in the state.

The chairman of the event, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Embassy Pharmaceutical Ltd, Chief Nnamdi Obi, advised the next governor to reduce the cost of governance, pointing out that the state needs professionals in politics and not professional politicians.

In their presentations, all the candidates, who bemoaned the insecurity situation in the state, and individually proffered solution if given the mandate, further promised to turn Anambra to an industrial and Information Communication Technology (ICT) hub,and make education at primary and secondary levels compulsory and free.

