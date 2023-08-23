Anambra community elects new PG to substitute assassinated PG

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

A new President General, PG, of the Obosi community, Idemili North Local Government Area, Anambra State, Chief Chiemezie Obi, was weekend elected to substitute the assassinated PG of the community, the late Chief Ike Okolo.

Recall that the late Okolo was assassinated in early January 2023, by a yet-to-be-identified gunman while in his SUV at a filling station in the community.

The new PG was elected alongside other 15-man executives at the community town hall in a keenly contested election conducted by the electoral committee headed by Chief Dan Igbokwubili, and observed by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon Tony Collins Nwabunwanne, who was ably represented by Mr. Tony Onyekaomelu.

Reacting to the election, the electoral committee chairman, Chief Igbokwubili described it as free, fair and credible even as the elected executive members were sworn in immediately.

On why the office of the financial secretary was not contested, he said that it was based on the order from the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters.

Meanwhile, one of the two contestants for the office, Mr. Okoye Ernest Chinwendu, lamented that he was excluded from the election when he is qualified to contest the position.

“They had wanted my only rival to contest, having removed my name from the list and I petitioned to the election body and eventually the body excluded the office from the list of offices being contested for. As it is now, we are waiting to know what step will be taken.

Meanwhile, the elected executives weren’t shortly after their election, presented to the monarch of the community, HRM, Igwe Chidubem Iweka 111, for Royal blessing