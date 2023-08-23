Champion Newspapers Limited
Traditional wedding ceremony between, Vanesa Ada-Obi Ezigbo & Mr. Christian Obumnene Ezemaduka in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r ... Parents of the bride Mr. Lawrence Ezigbo his wife Mrs. Ngozi Ezigbo, Pose with the Couple former  Miss Vanesa Ada-Obi Ezigbo, her husband   Mr. Christian Obumnene Ezemaduka,  (both middle) during their traditional wedding ceremony held at D-Bayswater Events Centre Lekki Lagos on 19/8/2023... PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI .
L-r …Mother of the groom, Lolo Benedict  Ezemaduka, poses with the couple, Mr. Christian Obumnene Ezemaduka,  his wife former  Miss Vanesa Ada-Obi Ezigbo.

L-r… Mother of the Bride, Mrs. Ngozi Ezigbo, Editor–in–Chief/ Managing Director Champion Newspapers Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, her husband  Chairman of the Occasion Pastor Uche Iheakanwa.

L-r… Mrs. Anya Osuji; Founder / CEO Techno Oil Limited   Mrs. Nkechi Obi, ( MON); Mrs. Chinedu Uta and Mr. Samson Udenze.

L-r… General Manager Affluent Banking Nigeria and West Africa · Standard Chartered Bank.Chima Patience Steve-Ebor;  CEO Fisherman’s Shop, Ime Adepoju; and Kareemah Mustapha.

L-r…  Eleugaka Ugaka 1 of Uga , Chief Cyprian Ume ; with Nze Beneath Umeugochukwu Ezeokala.

Barrister ,Ibe Onwunali wife Mrs. Ijeoma.

L-r… Chairman,  Petrowest Energy Consult Limited, Dr. Reginald Stanley; CEO/Pharmacist At Osbud Pharmacy Limited. Pharma. Godwin Osuji, Founder / CEO Techno Oil Limited   Mrs. Nkechi Obi, ( MON); President of the Nigerian Ship Owners Association,  (SOAN,)  Dr. Mcgeorge Onyung and Mrs Anya Osuji.

Mr. Mike Gomwalk and his wife Mrs.  Anne.

L-r...Mrs. Udoka Ezengilimba; Lolo Amaka Egeonu;   Mother of the groom and Lolo Benedict   Ezemaduka.

L-r …Mother of the groom, Lolo Benedict   Ezemaduka;  Mrs. Susan Habila and Mrs. Oguchukwu Able.

Cross section of the friends of the couple.

The mother of the bride Mrs. Ngozi Ezigbo, (3rd right) poses with friends.

Mr. Christian Obumnene  Ezemaduka,  his wife former  Miss Vanesa Ada-Obi Ezigbo, Cutting their Traditional wedding cake ceremony held at D-Bayswater Events Centre Lekki Lagos on 19/8/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

