Traditional wedding ceremony between, Vanesa Ada-Obi Ezigbo & Mr. Christian Obumnene Ezemaduka in Lagos

L-r …Mother of the groom, Lolo Benedict Ezemaduka, poses with the couple, Mr. Christian Obumnene Ezemaduka, his wife former Miss Vanesa Ada-Obi Ezigbo.

L-r… Mother of the Bride, Mrs. Ngozi Ezigbo, Editor–in–Chief/ Managing Director Champion Newspapers Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, her husband Chairman of the Occasion Pastor Uche Iheakanwa.

L-r… Mrs. Anya Osuji; Founder / CEO Techno Oil Limited Mrs. Nkechi Obi, ( MON); Mrs. Chinedu Uta and Mr. Samson Udenze.

L-r… General Manager Affluent Banking Nigeria and West Africa · Standard Chartered Bank.Chima Patience Steve-Ebor; CEO Fisherman’s Shop, Ime Adepoju; and Kareemah Mustapha.

L-r… Eleugaka Ugaka 1 of Uga , Chief Cyprian Ume ; with Nze Beneath Umeugochukwu Ezeokala.

Barrister ,Ibe Onwunali wife Mrs. Ijeoma.

L-r… Chairman, Petrowest Energy Consult Limited, Dr. Reginald Stanley; CEO/Pharmacist At Osbud Pharmacy Limited. Pharma. Godwin Osuji, Founder / CEO Techno Oil Limited Mrs. Nkechi Obi, ( MON); President of the Nigerian Ship Owners Association, (SOAN,) Dr. Mcgeorge Onyung and Mrs Anya Osuji.

Mr. Mike Gomwalk and his wife Mrs. Anne.

L-r...Mrs. Udoka Ezengilimba; Lolo Amaka Egeonu; Mother of the groom and Lolo Benedict Ezemaduka.

L-r …Mother of the groom, Lolo Benedict Ezemaduka; Mrs. Susan Habila and Mrs. Oguchukwu Able.

Cross section of the friends of the couple.

The mother of the bride Mrs. Ngozi Ezigbo, (3rd right) poses with friends.

Mr. Christian Obumnene Ezemaduka, his wife former Miss Vanesa Ada-Obi Ezigbo, Cutting their Traditional wedding cake ceremony held at D-Bayswater Events Centre Lekki Lagos on 19/8/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

