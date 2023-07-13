Anambra: College Provost vows to expel cultists, drug addicts

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

The Provost, Anambra State College of Health Technology, Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area, Ezeobi Daniel Chukwuemeka, has warned that he would not hesitate to expel any student involved in cultism, drug addiction, and examination malpractices, among others.

He sounded the note of warning during the send-forth of the graduating students held at the College auditorium even as he expressed satisfaction with the academic performance of the students in the Junior National Board Examination for Community Health where the college emerged the best Nationwide and also awarded best results in 2022 Community Health.

Ezeobi revealed that the College has secured full accreditation of all the courses in the various departments, attributing the success recorded by the College to dedication, selflessness and hard work of both the management, staff and students.

In a special way, he extolled Governor Chukwuma Soludo for his continuous financial assistance to the college, mentioning completed landscaping of the college compound and ongoing reconstruction in the entire College premises which he said have made the College to look attractive.

The provost therefore, prayed for open door and success for the graduating students, stating that they came, saw and conquered, just as he wished them well in their future endeavours as well as advised them never to forget their days of struggles in the College.

” Let the experience be a source of your strength and always have self confidence” Ezeobi advised the students.

In the address of welcome which was presented by the Head of department of Community Health, Mrs. Vivian Nnoye Ileagu, she expressed satisfaction for the academic feat attained by Junior Students by emerging over all best in the Federation.

She commended the College Provost, Mr. Ezeobi Daniel Chukwuemeka, who she said under his tenure the College could made such tremendous success, urging the out going students to be good ambassadors of their alma mater and never forget the trainings they obtained from the College.

Earlier, former Provost of the College, Dr. Amaechi Mgbakaogu, also expressed joy for the ongoing transformation in the College as well as the success recorded, eulogizing the management for her doggedness and prayed for the sustainace.

Others who spoke during the event included, a lecturer, Dr. Anthony Anyaoku, the Obosi youths leader, Mr. Tochukwu Obienu, President Community Health, comrade Doris Adiniobi, Secretary, comrade Grace Uzoma Ogbodo and a student, Master Michael Enedu.

They said that the College has made history and the students did not only made the College proud but the entire State, even as the outgoing student and former President Community Health, Mr. Emmanuel Oboh and comrade Cynthia Odezuligbo lauded the management for the discipline, hard work and love they instilled in them.

High points of the event included; presentation of awards, cutting the graduation cake, dance, cultural display, special rendition by the College choirs, among others.

Pic shows the graduating students