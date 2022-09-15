Anambra : APGA candidate cries out as water erosion destroys houses, courts

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

The candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Ogbaru Federal House of Representatives, Anambra State, Hon. Arinzechukwu Awogu, Wednesday cried out to high Heaven, over the effect of water erosion threatening Ogbaru Federal constituency.

Lamenting the degree of destruction of properties by the water erosion in Atani, Headquarters of Ogbaru Local Governmwnt Area, during the unveiling, cum inauguration ceremony of his campaign council committees, ahead of September 28 campaign, for the 2023 general election, he pledged to tackle the monster squarely if elected

He explained to the people of Ogbaru that the enormity of work to be done in transforming Ogbaru would not be left to Government alone and assured them that he would compliment the efforts of Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, if elected.

Awogu, a former Senior Special Assistant to former Governor Willie Obiano, on Political Matters, extensively spoke on the ecological impediment threatening the existence of Ogbaru Federal Constituency, saying that substantial amount of Ogbaru land space has been lost to water erosion, locally called, ” Iboo”, which he described as the worst challenges than gully erosion.

” When you look towards the River Niger, a visitor would conclude that what is being seen far off is the water body, but it is not, half of what you are seeing are people’s houses, farmlands, historical site, public schools, magistrate court, post office, and ancient monuments, these are all lost to water erosion and the threat is continuing”

He however, assured that ,” Mitigating intervention from the Federal Government, could be attracted and that is why we have a detachment of fund called Ecological Fund . The prime objective of which is to have a pool fund that would be solely devoted to the funding of ecological projects, to ameliorate serious ecological problems nation wide.

“We only hear such fund being mentioned when Ekwulobia/ Oko/ Nanka gully erosion is in discourse but not the water erosion in Ogbaru. The fund has to be accessed for Ogbaru Federal Constituency, to help halt the environmental cum ecological threats being faced by Ogbaru Federal Constituency.

Inaugurating the 101 campaign council committee members, led by the former Ogbaru council, (APGA) chairman, Pastor Onochie Obiora, the Anambra State Deputy Chief of Staff, Hon. Chinedu Nwoye, poured encomium on Hon. Awogu, stating that his winning the Ogbaru Federal Constituency election will bring exponential development and wil attract huge Federal Constituency projects to Ogbaru people.

He further described Hon. Awogu, as a man of intergrity whose passion for the well being of the people is second to none.

The State Chief of Protocol, charged the members of the campaign council to work hard to deliver Hon. Awogu, as the hope of Ndi-Ogbaru, in the Federal House of Representatives.

” I feel humbled and honoured to be in your midst. I have seen the number of persons called to be members of the campaign council and I said, if we fail this election, you know we have a betrayal among us. I know all of you since we started Soludo project. When I was coming to Ogbaru, I did not see any other person contesting election outside Hon. Arinzechukwu Awogu. I was watching very well and I did not see any other poster or bill board of another person except Hon. Awogu.

“Ogbaru is blessed with one local government, one seat in the Federal House of Representative with 2 seats in the state House of Assembly but the only person qualified to represent Ogbaru in the Federal House of Representatives, is Hon. Arinzechukwu Awogu”, he stated.

In his speech shortly after the inauguration, a major stakeholder in Ogbaru constituency 1, Hon. Sir. Ifeanyichwu E.S Nnajiaku, pointed out that the grass root supporters of Hon. Awogu, were many.

He said the sign of his victory was being f