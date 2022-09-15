Fake drugs : NANDRUM, NDLEA, storm Onitsha drug markets, warn dealers

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

Irked by the alleged dealing in fake drugs by traders at Onitsha drug markets, Anambra State, the Executive National Secretary, National Association of Nigeria Drugs Monitoring, (NANDRUM), Dr. Mrs. Christabel Regan Okoye, State Commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Mrs. Florence Ezeonye and Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Obidike, Wednesday, stormed the markets.

Warning the drug dealers at the Onitsha Bridgehead drug market, and others to refrain from dealing in hard drugs or be arrested, and their wares impounded, Mrs Okoye, lamented the problems inherent in such dealing and admonished the executives of each market to assist in prevention of importation into the markets of fake drugs.

Warning them to shun the sell of hard drugs, she said that it has dare consequences both on them and the society at large. Accompanied by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Obidike, who was represented by Mr. Emmanuel Oguaju and Commander of NDLEA, Mrs. Florence Ezeonye, who also was represented by Mr. Fidelis Erhi, Mrs Okoye, reiterated that offenders would be made to face the wrath of the law.

Mrs Okoye, a consultant and Ambassador,, Joint Committee of Senate and House of Representatives, National Assembly complex, on Drugs and Narcotics, told the traders that her primary mission was not to arrest anybody for now but on familiarization purposes and to intimate the traders on the speculation making the round that they deal in hard drugs.